Officials at Massena Central School District want to make sure every eligible student possible is taking advantage of food-assistance programs it offers.
The district will use a $50,000 grant it received from the Share Our Strength organization through its No Kid Hungry campaign. Based in Washington, D.C., Share Our Strength oversees various programs to carry out its mission of ending childhood hunger in the United States. The grant will allow the district to become one of the organization’s nutrition hubs.
Massena Central developed a survey for district families to answer. This will broaden the information it has on how many students make use of the government food programs it has and what would is required to enhance children’s participation in them. The deadline to fill out the survey is Sunday.
The district wants to increase the number of students using its food-assistance programs by 25% come November and continue this into the next academic year. The services listed in the district’s proposal to benefit from the Share Our Strength funding are School Breakfast, National School Lunch Program (U.S. Department of Agriculture), NSLP Summer Meals (Seamless Summer Option) and Weekend Backpack Program.
“No Kid Hungry knows that school districts play an essential role in ensuring students receive nutritious meals to learn, grow and thrive to reach their full potential,” according to information from the Share Our Strength group. “These flexible grants will allow school districts across the country to respond to the growing needs and emerging opportunities to provide meals and resources to kids and families.”
To help facilitate its goals, Massena Central will use funding from the No Kid Hungry campaign to enable the St. Lawrence Health Initiative to hire a nutrition hub project coordinator. Incorporated in 1999, the nonprofit group based in Potsdam operates programs to address concerns pertaining to access to health care, nutrition and physical activity, and substance abuse.
“The project coordinator will attend monthly meetings of the Massena Central School District Rapid Response Team to assess existing collaborations and opportunities for collaboration among school and community organizations serving Massena,” according to the district’s proposal. “The coordinator will develop a summary of existing food-access work along with opportunities for improvement and will present this to the Rapid Response Team at the August 2021 Rapid Response Team meeting.”
The proposal says the coordinator will reach out to low-income families about food-access programs, develop materials about what the district offers and help increase enrollment in the NSLP during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In addition, Massena Central wants to present an analysis of food-access needs and opportunities to at least six school and community partners by November. This will help officials understand “how school districts and community organizations work together and support each other’s efforts to ensure the nutritional needs of children in their communities are being met,” according to the district’s proposal.
The nutrition hub project coordinator will address three challenges confronted by families in the district: lack of transportation, insufficient awareness of available food-access programs, and identifying low-income families and what they need.
Massena Central has set ambitious goals in accepting this grant.
We commend officials with the district and its partners in undertaking this vital work.
District families are urged to complete the survey by Sunday. To fill one out, visit the survey website at http://wdt.me/sWTKS5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.