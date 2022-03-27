There’s no denying the need for the critical services offered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The individuals who work in this agency keep a close eye on activities along our borders to ensure our well-being. According to CBP’s website, its objectives include “Protect the American people, safeguard our borders and enhance the nation’s economic prosperity” as well as “Enhancing the nation’s security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration and trust.”
In addition, there’s no denying that CBP requires a new facility for its operations in the Thousand Islands region. An article published Feb. 25 by the Watertown Daily Times reported that a “new station is considered a need by the Department of Homeland Security because the Wellesley Island Border Patrol Station has outlived its usefulness. The Environmental Review states that the island station is operating at three times its designed capacity, isn’t appropriately located to uniformly protect regional borders and has become structurally unsound.”
It’s good that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, of which CBP is a part, is looking into constructing another complex. This would alleviate many of the problems local staff members are experiencing with their outdated facility on Wellesley Island.
However, the site chosen by DHS has raised serious concerns. Federal officials want to use property at Blind Bay in Fishers Landing to host their CBP operations in this area.
“The proposed station would provide space for 75 Border Patrol agents in a 17,300-square-foot main administrative building with another 15,800 square feet of ‘support space.’ There would be a 15,100-square-foot parking garage for 33 vehicles as well as a canine kennel, storage for 12 ATVs or snowmobiles, marine storage for four boats, a 30- to 40-foot dock and ramp, enclosed vehicle wash station, fuel island, communication tower and backup generator, all behind a perimeter fence,” according to the Times story.
Accommodating the marine would involve significant dredging along the shore of the St. Lawrence River at Blind Bay. Local conservation groups pointed out that such work would harm the eco-system in this region.
Jake R. Tibbles, executive director of the Thousand Islands Land Trust in Clayton, said that both the Draft Environmental Assessment and Draft Finding of No Significant Impact conducted on behalf of DHS understated the adverse effects this complex would have in this area. In a column published March 6 by the Watertown Daily Times, he wrote that the eco-system here hosts many species of animals whose progress would be disturbed by constructing such a facility here — particularly the muskie. Jeffrey T. Garnsey, president of the Save the River/Upper St. Lawrence Riverkeeper board of directors, made the same point in a letter to the editor published Thursday by the Times.
In addition, state and municipal officials have come out against the proposed site for a new CBP facility. The state Department of Environmental Conservation took issue with the federal government’s conclusion that no significant environmental impact would result from the Blind Bay complex.
“The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation on March 8 sent a letter detailing a long list of reasons the Blind Bay site is not an optimal choice for a CBP station. Citing the nearby wetlands, frequent high water levels at the site and, most importantly, the presence of great quantities of muskie during breeding season, Randall C. Young, regional director for NYSDEC, said the initial finding that the complex would have no significant impact on the local environment is inaccurate,” according to a story published Monday by the Watertown Daily Times. “Mr. Young added that while NYSDEC supports the mission of CBP, the proposed project appears likely to cause significant environmental impact. The town of Orleans has passed a resolution unanimously opposing the CBP project. State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, and Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, have both sent letters of opposition to CBP as has the town of Orleans representative in the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, Phil N. Reed Sr., R-Alexandria Bay. On Sunday, Mr. Reed said he’s rarely seen so many people unified to oppose something before in his 21 years on the board.”
We’re pleased that U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., also has now become involved. He recently sent a letter to John P. Petrilla, acting environmental branch chief for the CBP, urging the agency to reconsider its chosen site. Schumer said that the quality of life for Blind Bay residents and businesses also would be altered with such a massive complex.
“I have the upmost respect and appreciation for the work that United States Customs and Border Protection agents do every day. Our country owes a great debt of gratitude to our law enforcement that can never be adequately paid,” Schumer wrote in his letter. “Our community and country continue to thrive because of the hard work of these individuals. I agree that a new and larger facility is needed to carry out your vital services. However, I strongly urge you to consider and choose a different location that could fit the [agency’s] needs without detrimentally impacting the wildlife ecosystems, tourism and everyday life for residents in the Blind Bay area.”
It’s essential for U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, to support our community on this issue as well. As federal legislators, they will collectively gain the DHS’s attention and make the best case that an alternative area for this building must be identified. By working together, we can find a better location to suit the CBP’s needs and preserve the integrity of Blind Bay for all those who call it home.
