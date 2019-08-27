The GardenShare Fight Hunger 5K will be held this year in conjunction with a first-time agri-tourism cycling event.
Cycle ADK and the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce are organizing the Harvester. This cycling tour and the Fight Hunger 5K will begin at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 22 at Fobare’s Fruits in Rensselaer Falls. Check-in is at 11 a.m.
Participants will need to pre-register and submit their payment by Sept. 6. Registration is $20 for the adult run/walk only (including a T-shirt) and $10 for the youth run/walk only (including a T-shirt).
“As this is GardenShare’s largest fundraising event for the year, participants are encouraged to raise additional funds through individual sponsorships,” according to information regarding the Fight Hunger 5k on GardenShare’s website. “Prizes will be awarded to top fundraisers.”
A barbecue lunch will be held after the event for an additional $23. This will feature local beer from In-Law Brewing and full access to Fobare’s grounds and venues. From 1 to 3 p.m., the Irish Ensemble Class from the Crane School of Music will perform.
GardenShare seeks volunteers to help stage the event; they’ll be invited to enjoy the post run/walk party offerings at a reduced rate. Call 315-261-8054 or send emails to office@gardenshare.org for more information.
“GardenShare a locally led, nonprofit organization seeking to end hunger and strengthen food security in Northern New York,” according to the group’s website. “GardenShare’s mission is to solve the problem of hunger in St. Lawrence County through policy advocacy work and by strengthening the food system to benefit all county residents.”
The work that GardenShare does is vitally important. Hunger remains a serious problem, particularly in rural areas.
It’s wonderful that the Fight Hunger 5K will be offered along with the Harvester. This gives the organization the opportunity to coordinate its efforts with Cycle ADK and the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.
Residents are urged to help out GardenShare by taking part in the Fight Hunger 5K. Visit http://wdt.me/peSxB4 for more information on pre-registering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.