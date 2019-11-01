Members of the Massena Central School District Board of Education have wisely begun a discussion about ensuring students have adequate transportation to attend summer school.
In previous years, students went to St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES facility in Canton to take summer school courses. But beginning this past summer, the district offered an online version to students; they had to travel to school to participate in the program. This allowed faculty members to help the students.
But during a recent meeting, school board member Loren Fountaine said he was not aware that the district did not provide buses for its summer school students. This raised questions of whether this service should be offered.
“I did not know that we did not bus these students,” Mr. Fountaine said in a story published Saturday in the Watertown Daily Times. “I’d be interested in some data on how many students are negatively affected by not having busing.”
Living in a rural area presents challenges to students wanting to attend summer school, Mr. Fountaine said. He emphasized the need for data on how many students would need this service and what parts of the district they come from.
Superintendent Patrick Brady said he wasn’t sure how to go about obtaining this information. Achieving this goal will require a careful investigation on the part of district officials.
This is an issue worth studying. Mr. Fountaine suggested that finding out how many students would like this service could guide the district on decided what other programs it could offer in the summer.
School board members should devise a campaign to make district families aware that they need input. They need reliable data on roughly how many students are affected by a lack of transportation to summer school before they make any decisions on whether to offer it.
It’s good that officials have begun looking into this question, and we encourage district families to cooperate with them as they delve into it further. Hopefully, they can address the issue before summer school starts next year.
