Zoning laws often help define the character of individual communities.
But if not updated, they also can become a burden to residents and business owners. Municipalities need to regularly examine their zoning ordinances to ensure they are advancing stated objectives.
In collaboration with the comprehensive plan it passed two years ago, the city of Watertown has embarked on a process to review its zoning codes. According to a story published Saturday in the Watertown Daily Times, this will be the first major upgrade to these laws since they were adopted 60 years ago.
“Last year, the City Council agreed to hire Saratoga Springs consultant, Elan Planning, to help the city rewrite its antiquated zoning document,” the article reported. “The existing zoning ordinance has undergone numerous smaller amendments in the decades since it was originally adopted, usually precipitated by a particular section of the code presenting an obstacle to development. The zoning ordinance project will be entirely funded with $148,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds. The new zoning document will be the main tool to implement the city’s first comprehensive plan.”
To help guide policymakers, the city has created a survey open to people who live and/or work in Watertown. It will be available until May 17.
“Zoning regulations are an essential local tool to promote and guide community and economic development and the city’s general welfare. They enable the community to shape development to fit their visions and needs. This is done through the regulation of both land uses (commercial, residential, industrial, etc.) and structures (building heights, setbacks, lot size, etc.) within specifically defined districts,” according to information on a website the city has established to explain what its objectives are and how they will be accomplished. “The city of Watertown is creating a ‘hybrid code.’ Under a hybrid code, the zoning incorporates both the land use regulations of the conventional code while adding specific design guidelines, typical of a form-based code. Such a zoning code emphasizes high quality design and an appropriate mix of uses in each district, inspiring aesthetically pleasing construction throughout the community. The zoning update is an iterative process being led by the local steering committee and city planning officials with the support of zoning consultants. Input from the public and local stakeholders is being collected throughout the process. The update has a one-year timeline, with the aim to release drafts for public comment by the fall and to adopt the new zoning ordinance by the end of 2021.”
Zoning is an integral part of community life, and input from residents will be critical if officials are to upgrade the city’s codes appropriately. These laws affect how people live, work and shop.
Discussions of zoning matters frequently come up during Watertown elections. So it’s important for people with a stake in the city to express their voices on how they want to see zoning laws change for the better.
It was wise for Watertown authorities to draft a comprehensive plan in 2019. This list of goals and objectives took about two years to formulate and approve.
Reviewing the city’s zoning laws will complement this process. People can access the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/WatertownZoning and the accompanying website at www.watertownzoningupdate.com. To obtain regular updates on the project, visit https://www.watertownzoningupdate.com/contact.
