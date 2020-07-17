Even with the ongoing health care crisis we’ve endured for much of the year, many people in St. Lawrence County looked forward to hosting the Bassmaster Elite Series next week.
It was scheduled to be held July 23 through 26 on the St. Lawrence River at Waddington. It’s been staged there five times since 2013, so that spot is definitely popular with anglers.
And with spectators! The Bassmaster Elite Series often attracted around 30,000 people to the region, which benefited the local hospitality industry.
But organizers switched the hosting communities Tuesday. Concerns raised by the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department resulted in the event being scheduled for Clayton rather than Waddington.
St. Lawrence County has seen more cases of novel coronavirus infection than any other county in the north country control room area. This compelled public health authorities to question the practicality of allowing people from other parts of the country roam around the region without proper testing.
A Bassmaster Elite Series tournament was going to be held this week on Cayuga Lake at Union Springs in the Fingers Lakes region, but organizers canceled it. Had this event gone off as planned, participants would have gone through two rounds of testing before they came to Waddington.
However, losing the tournament on Cayuga Lake would have resulted in anglers coming to New York state for the first time next week. There would be no way to determine their health status before they arrived.
It was reasonable for public health authorities in St. Lawrence County to focus on this issue. While state mandates would have prohibited the crowds of spectators in Waddington, participants coming to the area still posed a problem for them. And organizers could not satisfy their concerns.
So it’s curious that the Bassmaster Elite Series is able to be staged in Jefferson County after failing to meet the standards of St. Lawrence County. Many residents are worried about hosting this event in one area when organizers couldn’t meet the criteria specified of an adjacent area.
We’ve long supported holding the Bassmaster Elite Series in Northern New York. It’s a tremendous tournament with numerous participants and fans. It packs local hotels, restaurants, shops and taverns with eager clients during the several days that it’s staged here.
Obviously, the coronavirus pandemic was going to affect how the event was organized this year. It’s unfortunate that the crowds of spectators won’t be allowed to come here to watch it as the money they spend helps area merchants.
While urging people to adhere to safety protocols, we’ve called on municipal and state officials to loosen some restrictions on how businesses and organizations operate. Given the low rate of infection here compared to other parts of the state, they should be able to find ways to interact with their customers and supporters in a manner that upholds good health practices.
But the difference in standards between Jefferson County and St. Lawrence County has many people puzzled. State mandates call for participants in sporting competitions to be monitored daily while they’re here. Public health personnel in St. Lawrence County wanted to see if these anglers had previously been cleared.
Residents want to ensure that Jefferson County officials haven’t overlooked something that concerned their St. Lawrence County counterparts. These concerns were heightened by Tuesday’s total of eight new cases, which matches April 5 as the most recorded in a single day in Jefferson County since the pandemic began. They deserve some answers so they can retain the trust that the county government has worked hard to build during this crisis.
