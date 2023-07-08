It’s no secret that anglers love the St. Lawrence River.
Northern New York has hosted the Bassmaster Elite Series numerous times over the past decade, in both Waddington and Clayton. Other fishing events have made use of the local waterways, particularly in the Massena area.
The 2023 Cabela’s Big Bass Tour will take place in Massena from July 28 to July 30. This event is different from other fishing tournaments in that it caters more to amateurs and families rather than professional anglers; it has an hourly payout.
This agreement, with a host fee of $35,000, ensures the Big Bass Tour will be held locally for this year. It also contains an option for the event to be staged in the region for an additional two years if both sides agree.
Waddington hosted the Bassmaster Elite Series five times from 2013 to 2019. Concerns raised by the St. Lawrence Department of Public Health during the novel coronavirus pandemic compelled the tournament to move to Clayton in 2020. Waddington hosted the 2021 event, but Clayton reclaimed it last year.
Fishing in this area is as good as in any other part of the country. In September, Bassmaster Magazine ranked the St. Lawrence River its top fishery on its list of the 100 Best Bass Lakes. This is the first time since 2019 that the St. Lawrence River claimed this coveted designation.
The St. Lawrence River ranked high again this year with Bassmaster Magazine; the publication ranked it the No. 2 bass waterway in the country and No. 1 in the Northeast region.
OK, this is a modest step down from last year. But no one is going to sweat too much over it. Brooke E. Rouse, director of tourism for St. Lawrence County, explained why heads won’t be rolling over this.
“Anything that gets our name in national media is obviously very good. And we didn’t have to pay for it, so even better,” she said, according to a story published Saturday by the Watertown Daily Times. “The [St. Lawrence Chamber of Commerce] has been involved in heavily promoting the St. Lawrence River since before my time, a little more than 10 years ago. I think that started with the Fish Cap campaign. … Relationships have been built with tournament organizers; the anglers who have come because of the tournaments have found the area to be a premier fishery, and they keep wanting to come back.”
Local authorities have done an excellent job in highlighting the benefits of fishing in the St. Lawrence River.
“The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce has a mission to ensure that people who come to the region for a specific event know there is more to do in St. Lawrence County, Rouse said,” the article reported. “At the recent Gathering of the Orange event for Allis-Chalmers tractor enthusiasts at the Power and Equipment Museum in Madrid, Rouse said she talked to some folks from Ohio staying at the Sherman Inn in Ogdensburg. They had always wanted to visit this area, and the Allis-Chalmers event was enough to get them to follow through. … The recent large fishing tournaments and other events have caused some growth in vacation rental stock because of demand, Rouse said. While the number of vacation rentals has been growing, the occupancy rate has remained steady, showing a need for new units.”
The exposure that Northern New York receives due to the superb fishing helps out numerous businesses. Those involved in the local tourism industry deserve a lot of credit for putting the St. Lawrence River on the map.
