The use of Watertown’s municipal swimming pools increased significantly this past year.
A total of 26,327 people took advantage of the Thompson Park pool as well as the Steve D. Alteri pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds in 2022. Thompson Park was clearly the more popular site this season: 21,252 people used this pool, while 5,075 made use of Alteri pool. The William J. Flynn Pool at North Elementary School was closed this year.
This is quite a jump from last year. In 2021, 18,511 people took dives at the Thompson Park pool (the only one open last year).
Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, 2020 was an anomaly. There were 4,231 people who used the pool at Thompson Park for the three weeks it was open that season.
Before 2020, the Thompson Park pool had been unused since 2013. Members of the City Council went back and forth about whether to spend the money to construct a new pool, refurbish the existing pool or leave it closed.
Parks and Recreation Superintendent Scott M. Weller indicated that attendance at the other two pools has fluctuated over the years. He provided the following information last week via email:
In 2015, 11,074 people used the pools (6,271 at Alteri, 4,803 at Flynn). A total of 12,226 people used the pools in 2016 (6,856 at Alteri, 5,370 at Flynn).
There were 19,164 people who used the pools in 2017 (10,911 at Alteri, 8,253 at Flynn). In 2018, 18,430 people made use of the pools (9,783 at Alteri, 8,647 at Flynn). And in 2019, the pools drew a total of 16,592 people (8,772 at Alteri, 7,820 at Flynn).
It’s obvious that residents want and are enjoying the pools. The attendance figure from this year represents a 42% increase from the previous season.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero believes this jump shows the need for the city to maintain three municipal swimming pools. However, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith disagreed with her conclusion. He pointed out that the Thompson Park was the most popular one in use, declaring this is what resulted in the increase.
It’s possible that the dramatic increase in pool attendance shows people would support three facilities. The council hasn’t made any final decisions about whether to invest in the necessary improvements to reopen the Flynn pool. That could cost as much as $4.13 million.
We understand Ruggiero’s desire to ensure residents have the accommodations they want and Smith’s warning against spending money the city doesn’t have. Both of them have valid arguments for their respective positions, and we all need to review each case carefully.
But previously on this page, we’ve stated that city officials do not yet possess what they truly need to make the best decision on whether to maintain three pools or two: hard data on what residents want. We certainly can make presumptions about what the jump in attendance numbers tells us. But obtaining reliable information on how residents want the city to proceed is critical to moving forward with any plan.
Holding a referendum on the issue is one option. But the most trustworthy information will be collected by devising an effective polling instrument to gauge what people in Watertown think about this question.
A good polling process will offer the views of a legitimate representative sample of city residents. Voting on this question may skew the results toward individuals who are more interested in one aspect of the issue than another.
It’s essential to understand how city taxpayers want their money spent when it comes to swimming pools. Officials should consult with the Center for Community Studies at Jefferson Community College in Watertown to see if they could develop a polling strategy that would provide this information.
