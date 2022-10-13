The use of Watertown’s municipal swimming pools increased significantly this past year.

A total of 26,327 people took advantage of the Thompson Park pool as well as the Steve D. Alteri pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds in 2022. Thompson Park was clearly the more popular site this season: 21,252 people used this pool, while 5,075 made use of Alteri pool. The William J. Flynn Pool at North Elementary School was closed this year.

