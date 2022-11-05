It’s painfully obvious that much of what passes for political discourse these days has become overtly demeaning.
It’s bad enough that ordinary Americans are eager to belittle each other due to their partisan differences. So many of us have lost a sense of national identity among those with whom we disagree. It seems like we’re perfectly willing to allow our society to disintegrate into chaos.
What’s worse is that numerous public officials are now egging on ruthless belligerents for their own amusement. They believe that participating in this coarsening of dialogue will benefit them in opinion polls and fundraising efforts.
In August, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul added her name to this rogue’s gallery of uncivil servants. She had a message for partisan rivals such as former President Donald J. Trump, Dutchess County Executive Marcus J. Molinaro and U.S. Rep. Lee M. Zeldin (who’s challenging her in this year’s gubernatorial race).
“We are fighting for democracy. We’re fighting to bring government back to the people and out of the hands of dictators,” Hochul said Aug. 22 at a campaign rally in Kingston. “Trump and Zeldin and Molinaro – just jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong. OK? Get out of town. Because you don’t represent our values.”
One of the values that Hochul should consider embracing is freedom of expression. She may be surprised to learn that New York is incredibly diverse ideologically, and people who hold beliefs different from hers should feel as welcome as anyone else to live here. Promoting a viewpoint litmus test for residency in this state is a questionable comment from our chief executive.
Another egregious example was a recent photograph posted on Twitter by U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik. She mugs for the camera while pointing to an outdoor sign reading “Foxtrot Juliet Bravo.”
The miliary code translates into the letters “FJB.” This has become a popular meme among Republicans meaning “F*** Joe Biden.”
It’s appalling that Stefanik would degrade her status as a community leader by affirming such a vulgar sentiment. We expect more from those we trust with public office. But she has chosen to shun the precedent of honorable service set by others who have represented our district in Congress.
A third display of horrendous judgment came from U.S. Rep. Claudia L. Tenney. On Oct. 28, she posted a photograph on Twitter from a group called The Right to Bear Memes. It shows six men holding oversized hammers standing outside the home of U.S. Rep. Speaker Nancy P. Pelosi; a U.S. flag with rainbow colors (symbolizing gay pride) is seen hanging from a nearby tree.
The photo began making the rounds on social media following the horrific assault on Oct. 28 of Paul F. Pelosi, husband of the speaker of the House. When posting the graphic on her Twitter page, Tenney wrote: “LOL.”
Critics called her out for making fun of a vicious attack against an elderly individual and spouse of a prominent public figure. Tenney responded by turning the replies off for this post for several days before deleting it Tuesday.
We’re not certain what Tenney finds so amusing about individuals mocking the victim of such violence. This incident has many people justifiably concerned about a possible connection between the extremist rhetoric that’s become so rampant today and an increase in political violence.
We join those who condemn the repulsive comments made by so many people throughout the country against their perceived rivals. It’s good that we’re able to express our opposing viewpoints, but the loss of any sense of decency is alarming. There’s no telling where this growing division will lead us.
However, the conversation about this tragedy has degraded into yet another partisan battle. As so often happens when we wrestle with the unthinkable, people blame their opponents for causing such atrocities.
This incessant finger-pointing over which side’s speech is inciting more violence is misguided and unproductive. Can there be any doubt that the man who broke into the Pelosi residence and bludgeoned the 82-year-old victim with a hammer has some serious psychological problems?
David W. DePape, 42, is a very troubled individual, to say the least. Over the years, he’s espoused fringe ideas from both the political left and right.
A former girlfriend said that he suffers from mental illness. He’s known to have frequently used a psychotic drug and been homeless at times.
The easy access to extremist and violent rhetoric certainly hasn’t done DePape any good. He’s parroted disturbing ideas that he’s picked up from various sources.
But far too many people have erroneously concluded that what they describe as hate speech radicalized DePape and led him to commit the Oct. 28 attack. To accept what these individuals say would be to believe that extreme ideas warped the views and actions of an otherwise well-adjusted citizen.
We don’t yet know enough about DePape’s mental condition to state definitively why he assaulted Paul Pelosi. But it’s clear he was not an emotionally stable person. While indulging in bizarre conspiracies has shaped his thinking for the worse, it’s not certain that they drove his aggressive impulses.
We believe that those making this claim have a sincere desire to curb political violence. But at the same time, their assertions come with the convenient benefit of silencing their opponents if their argument succeeds.
What we need to do is learn more about why violence is so prevalent in our society. This will require devoting significant resources to helping Americans address their mental health in a more constructive manner.
To engage in this kind of violence against another individual is to reject that person’s humanity. This usually takes more than just inflammatory rhetoric to trigger it.
We all need to turn down the temperature of our political speech. However, focusing on what truly motivates so many people to become violent will do more to restore civility in our culture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.