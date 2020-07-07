If more people throughout the state refuse to wear masks or follow social distancing rules while interacting with others, authorities may tighten the reins on reopening procedures.
For more than three months, we’ve had to adjust to lockdown orders to help prevent spreading the novel coronavirus. The north country was one of the regions in New York to move into Phase IV of the reopening process, the final stage for getting many businesses operating again.
That’s the good news. Statistics from throughout the state regarding infection rates and hospitalizations have steadily progressed. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced June 28 that five deaths occurred as a result of COVID-19 the previous day, the lowest number since March 15.
However, the leeway offered by the state over the past few weeks is being threatened. More people appear to be ignoring the safety protocols put in place.
Jefferson County has received numerous complaints about overcrowding in the Walmart stores in Evans Mills and Watertown as well as shoppers not wearing masks or remaining a proper distance apart from each other. Scott Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, said the county has sent letters to big box retailers urging them to enforce the rules.
Peter Cavallario, owner of Cavallario’s Pizza in downtown Alexandria Bay, said he is telling customers they won’t be served if they don’t wear masks. There’s no doubt that other establishments have experienced the same resistance.
Mr. Cuomo has referenced major problems in New York City with people ignoring social distancing rules in bars, restaurants and recreational spaces. He said that businesses may have their liquor licenses suspended if they don’t enforce his orders. The state is now taking an additional step to address this issue.
“New York will create its own coronavirus order enforcement department as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo expressed concern Wednesday that the virus could resurge in the state as residents and local governments grow complacent in enforcing mask and social distancing measures and the pandemic spreads across the U.S.,” according to a story published Wednesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “State officials tasked with enforcing that New Yorkers remain socially distanced and wear facial coverings in public, including inside businesses, will supplement the state’s 500-plus local police departments as the governor said citizen compliance is slipping. Indoor dining will remain closed in New York City as the city prepares to start Phase III of reopening [June 29]. COVID-19 testing rates across the five boroughs remain stable or below 1 percent positive, but the governor is concerned about restarting indoor dining in the city — the nation’s former coronavirus epicenter. State police, State Liquor Authority and Department of Health officials monitored patrons at city bars and restaurants [June 30] to help Gov. Cuomo and his aides make the citywide decision.”
Documented cases of the coronavirus remain relatively low in Northern New York compared to some other parts of the state. But the numbers have climbed in some areas, so we all need to be conscientious about doing our part.
Over the past week, confirmed cases have increased in Franklin (now a total of 125 cases), Jefferson (97), Lewis (37), Oswego (206) and St. Lawrence (219) counties.
Let’s not become complacent about a possible surge in infection rates. Wear masks when outside your homes, and following the proper social distancing rules. We’ve worked hard to regain some of the freedom of movement we surrendered in March, and it would be a shame if everyone lost these again due to the carelessness of a minority of residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.