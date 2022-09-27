Drivers aren’t always amenable to changes in their routine traffic patterns.
Being prohibited from using a preferred side street to circumvent heavy traffic ahead does make many motorists too happy. Neither does having a the speed limit on a roadway lowered. Many of us grow used to traveling the routes we like most, which sometimes includes shortcuts.
So it’s not unusual to see drivers push back against measures that disrupt their daily commute. They don’t want circumstances to be altered in ways that cause them any inconvenience.
However, members of the Lowville Police Department didn’t encounter all that much resistance to a change made around Lowville Academy and Central School. The Lowville Village Board of Trustees agreed to have “No Left Turn” signs posted near the campus.
Drivers navigating the loop around Lowville Academy and Central School often backed up traffic on North State Street while dropping their children off or picking them up. The “No Left Turn” signs are designed to ease congestion.
During the first week of school, Police Chief Randy Roggie was at Davenport Place and North State Street in the mornings to observe how well motorists adhered to the new law. Other officers watched the intersection in the afternoons to see what occurred.
The good news is that most drivers complied with the revised traffic pattern. During that week, only one person lodged a complaint about the signs. Many other motorists said this was a good idea.
Roggie said the new regulation seems to be having a positive effect. Congestion on North State Street has been reduced. It only gets backed up if the stop light changes or the crossing guard needs to stop traffic, he said.
It’s important to remain vigilant about road safety around schools. Accidents often occur when people are dropping off or picking up their children. People driving around Lowville Academy and Central School deserve credit for recognizing the need for extra precautions and following the new rule.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.