With another north country winter in the rearview mirror, residents have welcomed the beginning of the farmers market season over the past few weeks.
Believed to be the longest-running such event in this region, the Watertown Farm & Craft Market opened its 47th season May 24 along Washington Street. This farmers market is organized each year by the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce.
It is held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and will run until Oct. 4. It will again offer lunchtime concerts in front of City Hall.
Farmers market allows vendors from the north country to sell their items and attract new customers. They are tremendous community events, and we join all other enthusiasts in heralding their return this season. Here is a listing of other farmers markets throughout Northern New York:
■ Alexandria Bay Farmers Market
Running now until Sept. 15
■ Cape Vincent Farmers Market
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays
Running now until Sept. 26
■ Carthage Farmers Market
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays
Running now until Oct. 13
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays
Running now until Oct. 12
■ Lyme Community Farmers Market
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays
12030 NYS Route 12E in Chaumont
Running now until Sept. 29
■ Watertown Saturday Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays
Butler Pavilion in J.B. Wise parking lot
Running now through Oct. 27
■ Harrisville Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays
Running now until Oct. 28
■ Lowville Farm & Craft Market
Saturdays at the Forest Park Pavilion at the Lewis County Fairgrounds, 5485 Bostwick St.
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. between June 5 and Sept. 30; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 7 and 14; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10 and July 22; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10 and July 22 at Tractor Supply, 5710 Number Four Road
■ Lewis County General Hospital Farmers Market
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays
Parking lot No. 1 North State Street, near Lewis County Search and Rescue
Running June 8 to Oct. 12
■ Lyons Falls Farmers Market
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays
Park Pavilion in Riverside Park, 6904 Laura St. in Lyons Falls
Running June 13 to Oct. 3
■ Akwesasne Farmers Market
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays
Generations Park, 30 Margaret Terrance Memorial Way (new location for 2023)
Running June 17 through Oct. 28
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays
Running now until Oct. 31
■ Gouverneur Farmers Market
Village Park on Main Street
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays
Running now until Oct. 26
Running June 14 through Sept. 13; special fall day Oct. 7
Tractor Supply, 105 Harte Haven Plaza
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays
Running July through September
■ Ogdensburg Farmers Market
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays (may operate other days; check out its Facebook page)
Running now through Oct. 29
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays
Running now until Oct. 28
