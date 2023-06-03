With another north country winter in the rearview mirror, residents have welcomed the beginning of the farmers market season over the past few weeks.

Believed to be the longest-running such event in this region, the Watertown Farm & Craft Market opened its 47th season May 24 along Washington Street. This farmers market is organized each year by the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce.

