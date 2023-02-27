It shouldn’t surprise anyone that when the U.S. Army outlined new standards for earning a certification for the Military Family Readiness Program, Fort Drum became the first military post to qualify.

Fort Drum established its Soldier and Family Readiness Division in 2020 under the Directorate of Human Resources. The Army required posts to meet standards it created to continue providing a Family Readiness Program. Fort Drum is the first post to earn this certification.

