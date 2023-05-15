Until we need its services, it’s easy to overlook the demands of a local cemetery.
We rely on cemeteries to provide an appropriate interment process for our loved ones. As long as the grounds are maintained well during the burial and there are no annoying distractions outside, we can say our goodbyes with peace of mind.
But there are those who must tend to a cemetery year-round. Keeping the grounds looking well is a major responsibility. And ensuring that any fencing or gating enclosing the cemetery remains in good shape also is important.
Cemeteries in smaller communities are typically overseen by private organizations. It’s their job to raise the necessary funding to keep the operation running efficiently.
“It is difficult to keep a cemetery of this size mowed and trimmed,” Sylvia M. Woodhouse, treasurer of the association that maintains West Lowville Rural Cemetery, said in a story published May 2 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Sometimes the weather doesn’t cooperate. But the bottom line is it takes money to keep it looking nice.”
This group must work to keep revenue coming in. Since 2005, the cemetery has consisted of 7 acres of land. The newest section opened that year on April 5; 1,354 interments have taken place at the cemetery.
The association’s officers are seeking financial contributions from members of the public. They want to provide proper services for families with loved ones buried there.
“Please remember your cemetery when a loved one passes,” Woodhouse said. “Donations can be given in any amount in memory of your loved one. When making your will remember your cemetery with a bequest of monies for the upkeep of the cemetery or for general use. Cemeteries’ only income other than donations are lot sales, interments and the interest from investments. Mowing is a high expense for a cemetery.”
Donations may be sent to Woodhouse at 7546 Route 12, Lowville, NY 13367.
