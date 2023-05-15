Funding needed

The association that oversees the West Lowville Rural Cemetery has asked for financial contributions to keep the cemetery maintained properly. Watertown Daily Times

Until we need its services, it’s easy to overlook the demands of a local cemetery.

We rely on cemeteries to provide an appropriate interment process for our loved ones. As long as the grounds are maintained well during the burial and there are no annoying distractions outside, we can say our goodbyes with peace of mind.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.