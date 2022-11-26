Hospitals in Northern New York as well as across the country stood to lose millions of dollars due to a rule change made by a federal agency seven years ago.
Critical access hospitals are small facilities that give limited outpatient and inpatient hospital services to people in rural areas. They differ from acute care hospitals, which are hospitals that offer short-term patient care.
“The CAH designation is designed to reduce the financial vulnerability of rural hospitals and improve access to health care by keeping essential services in rural communities. To accomplish this goal, CAHs receive certain benefits such as cost-based reimbursement for Medicare services,” according to information from the website of the Rural Health Information Hub. “Eligible hospitals must meet the following conditions to obtain CAH designation: Have 25 or fewer acute care inpatient beds; be located more than 35 miles from another hospital (exceptions may apply …); maintain an annual average length of stay of 96 hours or less for acute care patients; [and] provide 24/7 emergency care services.”
The federal Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services revised wording for the CAH designation in 2015. It changed the definition of “primary road,” and this put local hospitals in jeopardy of losing substantial revenue.
“The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services … broadened the definition from any road in an interstate system or a U.S.-numbered highway, which did not include single lane state routes, to include all roads in the National Highway System, which does include single lane state routes. To qualify for the critical access designations, hospitals must be at least 35 miles away from the nearest hospital on primary roads or 15 miles on secondary roads. Under the new definition, the two-lane state Routes 26, 11 and 3 that separate [Carthage Area Hospital, Gouverneur Hospital and Lewis County Health System’s General Hospital] from their nearest neighboring facilities became primary roads, making the hospitals too close to be recertified if the rule held,” an article published Nov. 13 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Because recertification happens every five years, all four hospitals became Critical Access in 2014 and no notice was given to the hospitals about the definition change, the problem wasn’t identified until Massena lost its designation in 2019, which kicked off lobbying by U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y. and [U.S. Rep.] Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, to return primary roads to their original definition. Mr. Schumer had also called out CMS for not following the correct procedures to make the change in 2015 which would have alerted those most impacted before it was made. Hospitals were allowed to keep their designation as the [novel coronavirus] pandemic erupted until the primary road problem could be addressed.”
Numerous hospitals throughout New York state could have lost essential funding if the rule change held. Carthage Area Hospital, Gouverneur Hospital and Lewis County Health System’s General Hospital, for example, would have been denied more than $18 million in reimbursement revenue.
The good news is that earlier this year, the CMS reversed course on this proposed change. This money has been preserved for local hospitals, which will certainly benefit all the patients who depend on these facilities. We commend Schumer, Stefanik and health care leaders for their advocacy on this issue and ensuring rural hospitals maintain the funding they need.
