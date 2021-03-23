The novel coronavirus pandemic compelled organizers of the -giveNNY campaign to postpone last year’s event.
Planned by regional nonprofit groups and the Northern New York Community Foundation in Watertown, -giveNNY is the local spinoff of GivingTuesday. This worldwide event is held each year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving.
“GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good,” according to information on its website. “Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give.”
Numerous organizations from Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties have participated in a marketing campaign since 2017 to raise awareness about everything they do for local residents. The NNYCF, which matches total donations up to $10,000, plays a major role in planning -giveNNY. In 2019, $24,543 was raised from 115 individuals, families and businesses as well as the NNYCF matching grant, benefitting 27 groups.
But the health care crisis that began a year ago forced organizers to delay the campaign. They decided to host 315Monday, focusing on the period between Feb. 15 and March 15 in encouraging people to donate to these groups. Contributions will be accepted until the end of the month.
And it’s been an incredible success. The campaign has raised nearly $40,000 so far. Donations may be sent to the Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601.
This reflects well on the organizers and north country residents. These groups offer vital services, and it’s good to see them receive such support.
