Any progress made in the sales tax negotiations between members of the Ogdensburg City Council and St. Lawrence County legislators is good news.
They agreed to extend the sales tax distribution plan in place for three months. It was set to expire Nov. 30 but will now end Feb. 28.
The minimum rate for sales tax in New York is 7%. Of the total revenue raised, 4% goes to the state and 3% to municipalities.
The state Legislature may authorize counties to collect a higher percentage of sales tax. In August 2013, St. Lawrence County received approval to take in an additional 1% of the total sales tax. This raised the minimum sales tax rate to 8%.
Ogdensburg officials recently declared they would collect their own sales tax, a process known as pre-emption; this would give them the ability to collect half of the 3% local sales tax collected within the city limits rather than the county collecting the revenue. A home rule bill was introduced in April to allow Ogdensburg to impose up to an additional 1% of sales tax within its borders; this portion of sales tax is collected by the county, but the bill did not pass this year in the state Legislature.
Ogdensburg officials last year sought an extension of the sales tax sharing agreement with the county to explore its options, such as pre-emption. However, legislators declined to accept their deal.
So City Council members announced they would begin the pre-emption process as soon as possible. In addition, they threatened to sue if the county tried to continue collecting its 1% within the city once pre-emption began.
They wanted to start this Dec. 1, but a notice of at least six months is required for municipalities to begin pre-empting. Now they won’t be able to initiate this until March 1.
“The current sales tax formula calls for Ogdensburg to collect 6.44% of the first 3% of sales tax that St. Lawrence County collects as well as 6.44% of the final 1% the county accrues. The county takes 83.56% of the last 1% while towns and villages get the final 10%,” according to a story published June 30 in the Watertown Daily Times. “This is the agreement the county failed to extend earlier this year as the County Board of Legislators was attempting to have Ogdensburg transition to collecting the same amount of sales tax as towns and villages, which is distributed based on property value and population. But Ogdensburg is the only city in the county and is therefore the only municipality with state-granted authority to negotiate the sales tax distribution formula with the county.
“The updated sharing agreement for the final 1% of sales tax revenue, beginning March 1, 2022, will combine the 6.44% Ogdensburg is allocated with the 10% that goes to towns and villages,” the article reported. “That total, 16.44%, will be shared with Ogdensburg, towns and villages in the county according to a 50/50 formula of assessed property value and population, according to [St. Lawrence County Administrator Ruth Doyle]. But if the city is granted its home rule legislation to collect up to an additional 1% of sales tax within the city limits, the distribution of the final 1% from the county to the city will cease.”
This is a complicated issue, and there are still some uncertainties about what all this will mean for both the city and county. So it’s good that they agreed to extend the negotiation period.
Representatives of both sides must get back to speaking with each other in a productive manner to come up with a mutually beneficial plan on how to share sales tax revenue going forward.
