U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has a new ally in her quest to enhance the military’s response to sexual assaults within its ranks.
Gillibrand, a Democrat from New York, first introduced the Military Justice Improvement Act in the U.S. Senate in 2013. One of its provisions calls for independent prosecutors to handle sexual assault cases involving service personnel rather than having them adjudicated by military commanders.
But the legislation failed to gain much traction among Pentagon leaders and in the Senate. Undaunted, Gillibrand has continued to pursue the issue. And now backing for her plan has come from the top.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III issued a news release Tuesday declaring his support for such a move. He made the statement in response to recommendations made in a report written by the Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the Military.
And Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he is open to considering “all solutions” in cases of sexual assault. While he didn’t endorse the plan, he dropped his opposition to it because “we’ve been at it for years, and we haven’t effectively moved the needle,” he told the Associated Press.
At the direction of President Joe Biden, Austin established a 90-day commission “to take bold action to address sexual assault and harassment in the force. The IRC will make recommendations related to accountability, prevention, climate and culture, and victim care and support,” according to information on the website for the U.S. Department of Defense.
Removing these cases from the chain of command makes sense.
Military officers may have conflicts of interest that could distort their perspective and adversely influence how such incidents are handled.
Adm. James Winnefeld misled members of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee in 2013 about what would happen if the military’s chain of command was bypassed in decisions about whether to pursue criminal charges in sexual assault cases. Citing information compiled by military personnel, Winnefeld indicated that civilian prosecutors are less willing to take on such cases than are military officials.
But Protect our Defenders, an advocacy organization offering support for military victims of sexual assault, used the federal government’s Freedom of Information Act to determine the credibility of the information cited by Winnefeld. The group later concluded that this information was not completely accurate. Unfortunately, Winnefeld’s questionable testimony strongly influenced members of the Senate when it was given.
However, Gillibrand has kept up her quest to ensure victims of sexual assault within the military receive the justice they deserve. She’s found additional support among her colleagues in the Senate; her proposal is now backed by at least 60 senators. And now the individual running the Pentagon has said he’s endorsing the effort.
“First, we will work with Congress to amend the Uniform Code of Military Justice, removing the prosecution of sexual assaults and related crimes from the military chain of command,” Austin, a former commander at Fort Drum, said in his statement. “The IRC recommended the inclusion of other special victims’ crimes inside this independent prosecution system to include domestic violence. I support this as well, given the strong correlation between these sorts of crimes and the prevalence of sexual assault.”
Austin’s endorsement of the IRC’s recommendations signals a significant shift in the military’s approach to confronting this problem. Sexual assault is an egregious offense and must not be tolerated within the military.
Progress has been made on prosecuting these cases, and that’s good news. We need to acknowledge the positive steps the military has made here.
But more work needs to done. Using independent prosecutors is the logical step toward seeing the IRC’s objectives fulfilled. We commend Austin and Gillibrand for moving this plan forward.
