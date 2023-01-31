Generosity on display

The Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund raised more than $10,000 in community contributions during its fall 2022 appeal.

Businesses and residents responded generously to an annual request for donations to an endowment in Pulaski, ensuring the fund will continue its philanthropic mission.

The Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund held its fall 2022 appeal. The campaign raised $10,825 through 38 contributions.

