Businesses and residents responded generously to an annual request for donations to an endowment in Pulaski, ensuring the fund will continue its philanthropic mission.
The Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund held its fall 2022 appeal. The campaign raised $10,825 through 38 contributions.
Gifts offered ranged from $25 to $2,500. This allowed the fund to access $10,000 in matching dollars from the John Ben Snow Memorial Trust.
“The Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund is a geographically specific fund administered by the Central New York Community Foundation. This philanthropic initiative serves as a collection of gifts from many donors who are committed to preserving and enhancing the quality of life for residents of Pulaski and the town of Richland through a permanent charitable endowment,” according to information on the fund’s website. “Grants are awarded annually to aid vital programs in the fields of arts and culture, environment and animals, education, human services, health and civic affairs. Established in 1991 with seed funding from the John Ben Snow Memorial Trust and sustained through critical matching challenge grants, our endowment exists to ensure that the residents of the Pulaski area have a means of supporting the nonprofit services and resources that are so important to the vitality of a community.”
Grants made in 2022 by the Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund include the following:
■ $2,683 to the Child Advocacy Center for Oswego County (CAC Foundation) to purchase furniture for children and adults in its Pulaski office waiting room.
■ $5,000 to the Pulaski Area Pop Warner to purchase football gear and cheer uni-forms as well as repair its bleachers and tower.
■ $2,077 to Read to Them to support its One School One Book program, which pro-vides low-income students with printed, age-appropriate books.
■ $5,720 to the Rural and Migrant Ministry of Oswego County to make improve-ments to its driveway, porch and walkway for use by visitors to its free medical clinic.
■ $4,000 to the Salmon River Fine Arts Center to provide free and discounted clas-ses for people of all ages and backgrounds as well as introduce art to different community locations.
The money raised through donations and matching funds will benefit initiatives that enhance life for many people. We commend all those who responded to the fall 2022 appeal and helped spread the spirit of charity even further.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.