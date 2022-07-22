A measure signed into law last year took effect in June, and it provides better protection for lakes and rivers in the Adirondack Park.

In December, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul permanently extended the Aquatic Invasive Species Transport Act. It requires boaters to obtain a certification that their crafts have been adequately inspected and that aquatic invasive species were removed before entering a waterway in the park.

