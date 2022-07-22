A measure signed into law last year took effect in June, and it provides better protection for lakes and rivers in the Adirondack Park.
In December, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul permanently extended the Aquatic Invasive Species Transport Act. It requires boaters to obtain a certification that their crafts have been adequately inspected and that aquatic invasive species were removed before entering a waterway in the park.
The original law was initially set to expire after five years. Legislators extended it for a year in 2019 and again in 2020. But it was allowed to expire last year, so environmental groups urged legislators to renew it and put additional enforcement policies into effect.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced that the law went into effect June 8. It guards against boats transferring invasive species from one body of water to another and, thus, further spreading the harmful pests.
“A state Environmental Conservation Law was recently enacted that requires boaters operating any kind of motorized watercraft in the Adirondack Park and within 10 miles of the park’s boundary to obtain and possess a certification that confirms their motorboat is free of harmful aquatic invasive species,” according to a news item published July 7 by the Watertown Daily Times. “The new measure to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species took effect in June. It’s meant to complement the existing Adirondack Aquatic Invasive Species Spread Prevention Program operated by the Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute. … The mission of the Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute is to protect clean water, conserve habitat and support the health and well-being of the people in the Adirondacks through science, collaboration and real-world experiences for students.”
“Aquatic invasive species like hydrilla, the round goby fish, and zebra mussels are detrimental to the health of our lakes and rivers,” he said in a news release issued by his office June 6. “Our boat stewards are on the front lines, protecting our waters from invasive pests on boats and gear and last year successfully intercepted more than 14,000 plants and animals that could have started new infestations. To protect pristine waterbodies in the Adirondacks, all motorized watercraft operators are now required to obtain ‘Clean, Drain, Dry’ certification before they launch.”
