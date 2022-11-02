It’s become cliché to declare that an upcoming election is the most important one you’ll ever experience.
Hearing this over and over may dull the urgency of this message. To trout out another cliché, nothing is a priority if everything is a priority.
But there is truth in how vital each election is to all of us. This process helps us determine who will represent our interests on legislative bodies while drafting laws to which we all must adhere.
This requires individuals who understand what their constituents need. Community leaders must be grounded in ethical behavior while being able to work with others to find common ground on policies that benefit the most people. Possessing principles is vital, but so is the ability to compromise when necessary to get important work done.
A general election will be held Tuesday for county, state and federal races. Early voting has begun throughout New York, and people should take advantage of this if they wish to fulfill their civic duty in advance.
Polls will be open for early voting from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Jefferson County. The sites are the County Office Building, 175 Arsenal St. in Watertown; and the Evans Mills Fire Hall, 8615 Leray St. in Evans Mills.
Polls in Lewis County will be open for early voting from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The site will be the Lewis County Board of Elections, 7550 S. State St. in Lowville.
Oswego County is offering early voting from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The sites are the Oswego County Board of Elections, 185 E. Seneca St. in Oswego; and the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, 1 Broad St. in Pulaski.
People may vote early in St. Lawrence County from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The sites are the Clarkson Building, 42 Maple St. in Potsdam; and the Dobisky Center, 100 Riverside Ave. in Ogdensburg.
For the election held on Election Day, the polls throughout New York state will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Northern New York has particular needs that its public officials must address. One of our biggest needs here is for more economic development and job creation.
New York is among those states in the country that’s plagued with excessively high taxes. Some companies have downsized their presence in the north country to take advantage of better fiscal conditions elsewhere in the nation, and numerous residents have fled this region to live in states where their prospects of securing good-paying and long-lasting jobs are enhanced.
Elected officials must find ways to keep people here and persuade new businesses to locate to Northern New York. While the state has many spending needs, authorities should prioritize such items so that residents and companies don’t feel overwhelmed when they read over their tax bills.
The sober business climate in New York is the primary reason that Fort Drum is a crucial institution here. It contributes more than $1 billion each year to the local economy, so it’s important for officials to ensure the post remains a key part of the U.S. military.
Social concerns such as homelessness and drug addiction have become crises in sections of the north country. Local governments should work in partnership with private agencies to address these problems.
True leadership means uplifting the people in this area while serving them on legislative bodies, even when they oppose you. Elected representatives must reflect the interests of all their constituents, not simply those willing to keep them in office.
Voters should keep these ideas in mind when heading to the polls this election cycle. Support mature leaders who want to build our democratic institutions and improve life for everyone. Casting ballots for candidates who share our values is the one part of this process that we control, and we must do our part.
