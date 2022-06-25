Due to an attempted overreach by members of the state Legislature, we will have two primaries this election season.
Democratic lawmakers created horribly partisan congressional and state legislative districts earlier this year. The New York Court of Appeals invalidated these maps in a pair of decisions.
The congressional and state Senate districts were thrown out April 27, while the court ruled against the state Assembly maps June 10. The first ruling resulted in the congressional and state Senate districts being redrawn and a primary ordered for Aug. 23.
However, the court declared there wasn’t enough time this year to revise the state Assembly maps, so these districts will remain as they were drawn following the 2010 census. The maps will be redrawn for the 2024 election. Primaries for these races along with those for statewide offices will be held Tuesday; early voting is already underway and will continue through Sunday.
In both decisions, the Court of Appeals ruled that the proposed districts violated the state constitution. Voters approved in 2014 a new process for drawing congressional and legislative maps.
They also voted in favor of a constitutional amendment to outlaw the egregious practice of gerrymandering. The state constitution now mandates that all voting districts “consist of contiguous territory,” “be as compact in form as practicable” and “shall not be drawn to discourage competition or for the purpose of favoring or disfavoring incumbents or other particular candidates or political parties.”
Democrats arrogantly ignored this provision and offered woefully gerrymandered districts anyway. It’s good that the Court of Appeals saw through their partisan objective and rendered a judgment against them.
But this leaves us with two primary dates for this election cycle. It’s difficult enough to persuade voters registered to a particular political party to cast ballots on one primary date. This now doubles the burden that county boards of elections must take on to conduct the primaries — and it increases their costs. We can only hope that Democrats in Albany will learn from their unlawful actions and follow the will of the voters the next time these maps will need to be redrawn.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul is seeking the Democratic nomination to retain office against U.S. Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi from the state’s 3rd Congressional District and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams. On the Republican side, the candidates are former Westchester County Executive Robert P. Astorino, former Special Assistant to the President Andrew H. Giuliani, former U.S. Treasury Department Adviser and businessman Harry J. Wilson and U.S. Rep. Lee M. Zeldin of New York’s 1st Congressional District. The Democrats running for lieutenant governor are women’s right advocate Ana María Archila, incumbent Lt. Gog. Antonio R. Delgado and former New York City Councilwoman Diana Reyna.
The state Assembly race pertaining to our region is the 116th District. This position will be vacant because Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk is running for the state Senate seat now held by Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, who represents the 48th District and is retiring. Two candidates are seeking the Republican nomination for the 116th District in the state Assembly: Susan M. Duffy, a businesswoman and former Lisbon Town councilwoman; and Scott A. Gray, a businessman and member of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators.
There are primaries for local offices being held as well. For voter information in your community, visit http://wdt.me/FQsTop for Jefferson County, http://wdt.me/u9bQhn for Lewis County and http://wdt.me/PM6haq for St. Lawrence County.
While this isn’t an ideal situation for primaries, we urge people registered to specific political parties to vote in the appropriate ones now and on Aug. 23. Some of these races will determine who will serve in those offices as no challengers are running for the general election. It’s vital to cast ballots in the primaries so you can make sure to have a voice in the electoral process.
