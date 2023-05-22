Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives would do themselves and our nation a true service by persuading George A.D. Santos to resign.

Santos’s reign of scandal has continually embarrassed New York’s 3rd Congressional District as well as the House GOP. He repeatedly lied about aspects of his life, falsehoods that began to be exposed before his victory in last year’s general election.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.