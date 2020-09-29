The Northern New York Community Foundation in Watertown is continuing a wonderful program to encourage young people to become more engaged in the neighborhoods in which they live.
For the fourth year, the NNYCF has opened its Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge to seventh- and eighth-graders in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. This allows students to compete for the chance to present a check to a designated charity.
Students are asked to complete an application in essay form. Twenty winners will be chosen from the seventh- and eighth-graders who participate. They’ll each give a check for $500 to a charity of their choice.
“Ongoing efforts to create a greater sense of community and civic pride through all generations is vitally important. The north country has a great tradition of thoughtful citizenship, and this is one way we can reinforce its meaning,” NNYCF Executive Director Rande Richardson said in a news release issued Friday. “The community the next generation will inherit is something we must continue to work to improve. We hope this program will inspire students to be more intentional about how they can have a voice in shaping that future.”
This program accomplishes two worthy goals.
The first one, frankly, is very easy for us to get behind. As a newspaper, we absolutely applaud any effort to promote projects entailing well-crafted writing among young people! Being able to choose just the right words to communicate effectively is an essential skill, and we commend the NNYCF for making this a part of the Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge.
Secondly, this program entices students to consider what issues confront their communities and which organizations are addressing these needs. In so doing, it compels them to recognize the good work being done by specific groups.
“In its first three years, 63 students have been selected to present 59 grants totaling $30,000 to 51 different nonprofit organizations that serve tri-county residents,” according to the news release.
Entries must be postmarked or hand-delivered to the NNYCF office, 131 Washington St. in Watertown, by Nov. 20. Visit wdt.me/88QfJN to fill out an application online.
