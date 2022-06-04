More than two years following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, enjoyable activities are returning to the public square.
This is good news. Adhering to safety protocols was obviously necessary to ensure we turned the corner on this health crisis. But as social beings, we also need to connect with others.
The village of Canton has relaunched a wonderful event called Music on Main. Begun nearly two years ago, the series features musicians performing in front of businesses on Main Street downtown. It will continue to be held from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays in June and September.
“The grass-roots music series began in September 2020 to attract people to return to Canton’s downtown during the pandemic and to provide music in a safe, outdoor atmosphere,” according to a news item published June 24, 2021, by the Watertown Daily Times. “Spectators are invited to enjoy the music, pop in and out of shops and grab dinner, and enjoy it with music. Additional tables are placed throughout the downtown to encourage outdoor dining.”
This is a great way to invite residents to make use of their downtown business districts. They can walk through the area, take in the musical performances and learn more about local stores.
Canton’s Music on Main is similar to the downtown block parties held in Watertown, which also will return this year. They get residents socializing, promote local businesses and showcase musical talent in the area.
Storefronts in Canton that are hosting musicians include Traditional Arts in Upstate New York, Nature’s Storehouse Luna and Grasse River Outfitters. People interested in performing can contact these businesses directly to secure a time and date.
Music on Main receives funding from the Statewide Community Regrants Program from the NYS Council on the Arts, administered by the St. Lawrence County Arts Council. Visit the event’s Facebook page at http://wdt.me/9uodAD for more information.
