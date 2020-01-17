The Dickey Amendment, a provision inserted into congressional spending bills each year, did not prohibit government funding on studying gun violence.
Passed in 1996, it bars federal funds from being used by the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention “to advocate or promote gun control.” The National Rifle Association balked at research conducted by the CDC through a division it established to reduce deaths and injuries from violence. U.S. Rep. Jay Dickey, R-Ark., led the effort to restrict lobbying for gun control measures.
But while the language in the Dickey Amendment does not specifically prohibit studies on gun violence, this is what the provision has done for more than two decades. It has had a chilling effect on this kind of research by the CDC.
In 2011, the prohibition was expanded to include the National Institutes of Health. Congress has rejected periodic calls to allocate more money for studies on gun violence.
But in March 2018, legislators drafted a report to accompany the $1.3 trillion appropriations bill it passed. This document spelled out that “the secretary of Health and Human Services has stated the CDC has the authority to conduct research on the causes of gun violence …”
And then in December, Congress allocated $25 million for gun violence research. This sum will be split evenly between the CDC and NIH. The money was part of the $1.3 trillion spending legislation passed on Capitol Hill.
“Last year, Democrats won a small victory over the de facto moratorium on research by inserting language into the spending bill that said the CDC could, in fact, study gun violence despite the 1996 rule. But no funding was allocated toward that purpose at the time,” according to a story published Dec. 16 by Business Insider. “The funding included in this year’s spending package is less than the $50 million Democrats requested and, as The Washington Post reported, much less than federal funding that goes to other areas of research. But congressional Democrats and gun-control advocates are still celebrating the result.
“In 2017, the latest year from which full data is available, 39,773 people died from gun-related injuries in the US, according to the CDC,” the article reported. “Overall, roughly 37 percent of the deaths were murders, while 60 percent were suicides. Gun control has long been a divisive issue in U.S. politics, and no major gun-control legislation has been signed into law in roughly 25 years. A series of mass shootings in 2019 have pushed Democrats to renew discussions on the issue. The Democrat-controlled House passed a bill earlier this year that would require universal background checks, but it has not been taken up in the GOP-controlled Senate. Trump opposes the legislation.”
The $25 million divided between two government agencies is not a lot of money for this kind of research. But it represents progress in Washington in the form of a compromise between lawmakers on both sides of the gun control debate — and compromise in our nation’s capital has been hard to come by in recent years.
This is a good sign of things to come. We commend legislators for coming to terms on this level of funding and urge them to do even more in the years ahead.
