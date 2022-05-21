Many companies are struggling to maintain a sufficient staffing level.
“Help wanted” signs can be seen throughout Northern New York and across the country. It’s definitely an employees’ market, and workers are using this new-found leverage to demand higher pay and better conditions.
Numerous people lost their jobs as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, either temporarily or permanently. Lockdown measures compelled them to work from home if they could or be laid off. Many companies closed their doors for good because they could no longer financially sustain their operations.
The federal government boosted unemployment benefits for a time during the pandemic. It’s suspected that this gave far too many people an incentive to not work.
This may have been the case in some instances, but there’s something else going on in the labor market. Scores of jobs remained vacant even after additional unemployment benefits ran out.
The pandemic seems to have altered the workplace dynamic. People viewed this as an opportunity to bring a more appropriate balance between their work lives and social lives. They could hold out for on-the-job improvements they’ve long wanted.
Various factors play a role in this phenomenon.
Access to good child care was a major concern before the pandemic, and it’s only grown in significance — particularly for women. People also found they could accomplish as much work at home as they could in their offices, so they pushed for more options to serve their companies remotely.
Increased wages is another big priority. Brian Chezum, associate professor of economics and co-chair of the Economics Department at St. Lawrence University in Canton, said employers are struggling to hire workers because of the state’s minimum wage. He addressed the labor shortage problem in a story published Monday by the Watertown Daily Times.
“Rather than arguing that people are lazier or want a better work/life balance, we should ask what changed so that people are less willing to do those jobs at those wages,” he said. “People have pretty well signaled that they’re not going to take $10 an hour. Even in Canton, you can’t hire very readily for $15 an hour.”
Chezum raises a valid point, but this exposes a challenge we all must confront. If we want to ensure that local companies can afford to pay wages that exceed the minimum wage, we must support these businesses.
It’s very easy to purchase items we want online and have them delivered to our front door within a matter of days. But this cuts out an essential part of local communities. Companies provide jobs for people in our neighborhoods and provide taxes for municipal governments.
Calling on firms to enhance their commitment to satisfying the needs of workers is good. However, this requires we do our part by patronizing these businesses as often as we can. This is the best way to keep money circulating in communities where it’s needed most.
Those of us in the newspaper industry are part of this as well. We report what’s going on here so people can make informed decisions.
In the process, we promote the interests of businesses and organizations that allow our region to move forward. Our ability to do this depends on people subscribing to the paper and companies advertising with us. Keeping local dollars local is key to this.
Strong communities rely upon vibrant business districts, ones that can put people to work and offer a good tax base. If workers believe they need higher wages, they should make sure to support the companies that sustain their neighborhoods.
