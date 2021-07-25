In 2022, voters throughout New York will cast ballots for candidates in newly redrawn congressional as well as state Assembly and Senate districts.
There’s nothing new here with this process. Data on population shifts based on work conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau every 10 years determines how boundaries look. This time-honored system stems from a mandate from the U.S. Constitution.
However, the procedure to draft new districts for next year’s elections will be a first. In 2014, voters approved the creation of the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission.
The hope in adopting this method of drawing new districts is that it will reduce the likelihood of gerrymandering. Voting districts were previously drafting by legislators from whatever party held the majority in Albany.
Just how “independent” this commission will be in drawing maps has yet to be determined. Eight of the 10 members were appointed by Democratic and Republican legislative leaders. And the other two remaining members were named to the commission by those already on it.
In addition, the state Legislature can cast aside the maps proposed by the commission and draft its own. This will occur if lawmakers vote twice to reject the plans presented to them by commission members.
Time will tell if this system leads to improved maps. We need to give it a chance to work, and we encourage people to engage in the process.
The first step will be to get people to participate in the public hearings that the Independent Redistricting Commission has scheduled. They will be held online, and residents are invited to provide testimony to members.
The hearing for the north country and Mohawk Valley regions will begin at 2 p.m. Aug. 5. People may register for it by visiting http://wdt.me/xVAVML.
“Public participation and community feedback is imperative to the success of the commission. This includes, but is not limited to information such as: How do residents feel about the current lines outlining their district? What would residents like the IRC to know about their community of interest?” according to information on the commission’s website. “Participants will have up to three minutes of speaking time with no questions or answer period. Residents are also invited to create their own maps using resources available on our website. The commission invites residents to submit written comment as well through our website. All meetings will be recorded for future public record and will be live-streamed as they occur.
“These public meetings are the first and best opportunity for New Yorkers to give public comment before the commission begins drawing the first round of district maps after the Census Bureau releases its data on Aug. 16, 2021. Then initial district maps will be released to the public for review by Sept. 15, 2021,” the website reported. “After which, the commission will hold a series of hearings where residents may testify. Then final district maps will be voted on and certified by the commission and presented to the New York State Legislature. Any person who wishes to request auxiliary aids or services, including translation, to participate in a public meeting of the commission, in accordance with state or federal law, should indicate this when they sign up no less than 24 hours prior to the meeting.”
Letting our voices be heard by those tasked with conducting this work is critical if we are to get maps that make sense. Take advantage of this opportunity by registering for the hearing and be part of the process.
