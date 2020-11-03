Events over the past seven months have not helped Ogdensburg officials in their mission to increase the city’s share of sales tax collected by St. Lawrence County.
According to state law, only counties and cities are permitted to officially negotiate sales tax apportionment. Being the only city in St. Lawrence County, Ogdensburg handles this task on behalf of all other local governments.
The 10-year deal previously agreed to will expire in November. So representatives of the county and Ogdensburg began negotiations last year.
When they couldn’t come to terms on a new sharing formula, both sides decided to extend the deal they already had by another year. This is good news. It offers them additional time to hammer out a new plan.
The outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic a few months ago threw a huge wrench into the works.
Ogdensburg and other communities certainly have a valid argument. The costs of providing municipal services for their many constituents have dramatically increased. They need financial help from every possible source.
So negotiators from this side have felt shunned by county representatives who initially wanted to offer them less money. They believe that St. Lawrence officials are hoarding these funds for themselves.
However, St. Lawrence County has troubles of its own. Sales tax revenues have dipped this past year. This doesn’t make it any easier for municipalities asking for a greater share of the sales tax pot.
Just as municipalities have rising expenses, so does the county. And if there are fewer dollars to share, how can they expect to get a bigger portion?
Arguing over money when the pool of revenue gets smaller can become contentious. We understand why municipalities want a greater share of the total sales tax collected. But at the same time, we sympathize with the county when it says there are really no more funds to spread around.
It also doesn’t help that we don’t know when the pandemic will end or when sales tax revenue will increase. So it would wise for both Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County to extend the deal they now have for yet another year.
This will enable them to assess where sales tax receipts are in a post-coronavirus climate. Better decisions will be made when everyone has more reliable data, something that’s sorely lacking right now.
