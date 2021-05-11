Completing a capital improvement project would enhance an already promising enterprise underway in one section of Jefferson County.
The town of Hounsfield proposed constructing a $6 million sewer line from Dexter to the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency’s planned Airport Business Park along Route 12F. Convalt Energy, a renewable energy firm, and DigiCollect, a software company, reached a preliminary agreement with the JCIDA earlier this year to open facilities at the site.
These New York City companies are subsidiaries of ACO Investment Group. They plan to bring more than 2,000 jobs to Jefferson County with their operations. This is one of the largest manufacturing projects that Northern New York has seen in decades.
Hounsfield Town Supervisor Tim Scee spoke with Jefferson County Economic Development Chief Executive Officer David J. Zembiec about a possible $1 million loan from the JCIDA that would be used toward the sewer project. Members of the JCIDA board were made aware of the request last week but took no action, according to a story published Thursday by the Watertown Daily Times.
“Need more time to think about that one,” JCIDA board member Paul J. Warneck said.
“The long-awaited sewer project would provide sewer service to Convalt Energy, a New York City-based renewable energy company, that plans to build a solar panel manufacturing facility in the agency’s proposed business park. DigiCollect, a related company, would also build a facility in the airport park,” the article reported. “It’s envisioned that the two companies would invest $834 million in the projects. Combined, the two projects are expected to create more than 2,000 jobs over the next five years. The companies will make an initial investment of $51 million to get up and running.”
About four years ago, Hounsfield obtained a $2 million grant Empire State Development through Regional Economic Development Council funding for the sewer project. Zembiec said he believes the JCIDA board is amenable to assisting the town financially. Scee said it would take at least one construction season to complete the project, so he hoped it would get underway as soon as possible.
We appreciate the need for JCIDA officials to carefully consider this proposal before making a decision. But it’s a reasonable request, and we urge the board to approve it.
“In year one, Convalt plans to build a 20,000-square-feet facility and hopes to expand it to about 500,000 square feet by the fifth year. That facility would be built on 15 acres just east of the airport entrance,” according to the story. “DigiCollect also would initially construct a 5,000-square-foot facility that would grow to 100,000 square feet in year five. The DigiCollect building would be constructed on about 12 acres just west of the airport on a former farm.”
The JCIDA successfully attracted Convalt Energy and DigiCollect to its planned Airport Business Park. This facility will boost the local economy and benefit from its access to Watertown International Airport.
So the JCIDA has faith in the pending success of its business park and in the prospect of more than 2,000 jobs being created by Convalt Energy and DigiCollect. These firms will obviously need sewer services, emphasizing the need for the town of Hounsfield’s project.
Aside from Convalt Energy and DigiCollect, sewer services will be in demand from other companies making use of the business park.
It’s in the JCIDA’s best interest to move this project forward, which will benefit all future development in the park.
Approving the loan request would remove another barrier from completing this capital improvement. The JCIDA would further its own mission of spurring development in the region and strengthening the economy. The board should give this proposal its blessing at its earliest convenience.
