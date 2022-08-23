It’s that time of year when families begin preparing to send their children back to school.
This means ensuring they have everything they need for classroom instructions. This typically includes pens, notebooks, folders, highlighters and rulers — all in a nice backpack.
However, some families can’t afford to buy all the items their children require. This puts these students at a disadvantage.
Two groups are working to see that all students have the school supplies they need. They are soliciting donations to purchase numerous items.
Muleskinners RC Watertown, a motorcycle club, wants to fill enough backpacks with supplies for at least 2,000 students. Members of the organization anticipate working with school officials to identify students who need the supplies. But members of the community who want help themselves may contact the group directly.
“Brett Goodman, president of the club, said in a press release [Aug. 3] that ‘each donation will ensure that a child is prepared to learn and grow as a contributing member of our community and will help alleviate the burden often placed on parents and teachers to supply children with necessary supplies.’ He wrote that the club is off to a good start with a donation of 100 supply-filled bags from European Motors LLC and Roadside Warriors LLC,” according to a story published Aug. 5 by the Watertown Daily Times.
Amanda L. Chapman, manager of Willie’s Bulldog Tavern in Dexter, has organized a school supply drive to benefit students at General Brown Central School District. The idea is to create supply rooms at General Brown to store the items. This way, teachers may retrieve supplies for students who need them.
“Ms. Chapman, who was a teacher’s aide in the General Brown district for five years, wanted to do it a little differently,” a Times article published Aug. 16 reported. “Instead of doing an open house where families in need grab supplies — which they do every year — she thought it might be better to create supply rooms at the schools. At open houses, she said, a majority of supplies can end up with one or two families and not much is left for the rest.”
Chapman put out two totes in the tavern. One is for school supplies, and the other is for snacks and other perishable goods.
The organizers of these events know they can rely on people in Northern New York to help them with their projects.
“Now we’re looking to the community members to help us do more,” Goodman wrote. “Individuals and businesses alike can help the Muleskinners reach this important goal.”
“People are amazing,” Chapman said. “Obviously, I have this job to pay my mortgage, to raise my children and to send them to college, which it has. But when it comes to this, customers coming in and not staying and dropping off supplies, that is so heartfelt to me. I don’t care if they buy a drink.”
We express our appreciation to everyone involved in this work and wish them well with their goals.
