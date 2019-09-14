State Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, R-Rome, recently used a certain phrase to describe motorists who use engage in the annoying practice of driving in the left-hand lane of interstate highways when they’re not passing other vehicles: Coasting.
Earlier this month, Mr. Griffo introduced legislation to penalize drivers who occupy the left-hand lane for at least 1.5 miles. They would be subject to fines of $50 for a first-time violation and $100 for subsequent infractions.
As with speeding, an officer would need to be present to determine whether a driver illegally coasted in the left-hand lane, according to a news release issued Sept. 6 by Mr. Griffo’s office. Violations, however, would not result in points added to the driver’s licenses of New Yorkers.
So Mr. Griffo believes the state Legislature must to act to reduce the potential for coasting. And we agree with him that this can be very irritating when it occurs.
We, however, have another term for this: Life.
Many things happen on our roadways that prove incredibly frustrating. And it’s true that some of them can increase the likelihood of accidents.
But not every irksome act can be legislated out of existence, and coasting is one of them. Our daily routines are often filled with events that are maddening, things that we must put up with in our society.
In a story published Wednesday by the Watertown Daily Times, Mr. Griffo said a photograph taken by a photo-journalist from Rome influenced his view of the need for this legislation. The photograph apparently shows how well a similar law was working in Alabama.
Please! A single photograph is hardly compelling proof that life on the road would flow more smoothly if legislators in Albany passed this bill.
A photo captures a brief moment at a particular location. Things may look fine and dandy in the picture at that instant, but this certainly doesn’t confirm how conditions are at other times.
Does Mr. Griffo have anything to back up his support of this legislation? Is there information available on whether coasting causes accidents on New York highways? Can he produce statistics from other states showing that laws passed there have reduced problems?
So we don’t know if this bill would address concerns that exist, other than some motorists being flustered by the driving habits of another. No evidence has yet been presented that there’s a legitimate problem that must be resolved.
The other flaw with Mr. Griffo’s proposed legislation is enforcement. The bill says drivers should be cited if they travel at least 1.5 miles in the left-hand lane without passing anyone else.
Should state troopers be stationed along the highways every few miles to catch these scofflaws? Don’t law enforcement agents have better ways to spend their time on our roadways?
If a coaster is unnecessarily causing back-ups on an interstate highway, nearby troopers can be dispatched to the designated area and “encourage” the slow poke to merge into the right-hand lane. Through this approach, officers would diffuse the potential hazards of an actual problem. They wouldn’t need to waste time issuing tickets to drivers merely to satisfy the mandates of some law.
Mr. Griffo said his bill could reduce instances of tailgating and road rage. But such practices are reckless driving habits by impatient motorists. They are the ones who must curtail their behavior since this is what leads to accidents.
Until Mr. Griffo presents solid evidence that his bill would resolve problems that exist, legislators shouldn’t advance it. They have legitimate issues to address and needn’t concern themselves with appeasing irritated drivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.