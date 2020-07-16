Audits conducted by the office of state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli highlighted areas of concern for two local taxing bodies.
A news release dated July 2 concerning a Sackets Harbor audit stated: “The board and village officials did not develop realistic budgets. From 2016-17 through 2018-19, budgeted appropriations in the general, water and sewer funds exceeded actual expenditures by a total of $4.9 million (a 39 percent budget variance). Officials also appropriated $3.6 million of fund balance during this period that was not needed to fund operations. The board has not adopted a fund balance policy or multi-year financial and capital plans.”
Another July 2 news release, this one pertaining to an audit done on Harrisville Central School District, declared: “The district did not apply for all transportation state aid (state aid) for seven new bus acquisitions, resulting in a potential revenue loss of $477,200. During our audit, the business manager prepared and submitted state aid forms for three of these buses. The district unnecessarily borrowed more than $294,000 when purchasing 11 buses during our audit period. We estimate the district will pay about $11,000 in interest expense on the surplus debt proceeds.”
The comptroller’s office recommended that Sackets Harbor adopt budgets “with realistic estimates of appropriations and financing sources based on historical trends and/or known plans, and develop multi-year financial and capital plans and a fund balance policy.” The comptroller’s office advised Harrisville Central School District to file “the appropriate state aid forms with the [state Education Department] for the remaining four buses identified in this report, and properly segregate and account for surplus bond proceeds to ensure they are used to retire district debt.”
Harrisville officials agreed with the measures suggested by Mr. DiNapoli’s office. However, Sackets Harbor officials took issue with the findings pointing out their flaws. Let’s hope they realize the error of their ways and make corrections.
Staff members of the comptroller’s office have many years of experience analyzing good and poor budgetary practices by municipal governments. Taxing bodies do their constituents a favor by availing themselves of this accumulated wisdom. They are stewards of taxpayer money, and following the professional advice of such a historically reliable resource is in everyone’s best interests.
