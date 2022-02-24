It’s a good time for New York to invest in its parks, and one local project has already been announced.
The state acquired Horse Island, located off the shore of Gilmore Point, to add to the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site in 2019. It was once connected to the village of Sackets Harbor by a stone causeway, but this is now submerged in Lake Ontario.
The state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will add docks to Horse Island. Estimated costs are between $404,070 and $546,680.
“Two seasonal floating systems with removable docks and gangways will be added to the island’s east side for boaters. One dock will be situated north of the causeway and oriented roughly east-west for vessels traveling to and from marinas in Sackets Harbor, according to project documents. The other dock, oriented north-south, will be used for vessels traveling to a future mainland stay,” according to a story published Saturday by the Watertown Daily Times. “The state acquired Horse Island in February 2019 as part of then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s New York Parks 2020 initiative. The state also acquired the island’s lighthouse that was built during the 1870s. The lighthouse, which was a replacement for the original 1831 structure, was used as a summer residence for the previous owners.
“The American Battlefield Trust in 2017 received a $683,798 grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior toward the purchase of Horse Island from the original owners,” the article reported. “State Parks then purchased it from the Battlefield Trust for $135,684 through a grant from the Environmental Protection Fund, State Parks said in 2019. The island became a battlefield during the War of 1812 when British forces attacked the village on May 29, 1813. The fighting started on Horse Island. Though American forces were able to hold the village, they lost supplies in fires they set to keep the materials out of enemy hands.”
This project will enhance access to Horse Island. As state parks have enjoyed renewed interest among New Yorkers, this is an appropriate time to undertake such work.
Last year, state park sites set a record with 78.4 million visits. The novel coronavirus pandemic has inspired people to find outdoor activities in which to participate, and these facilities have drawn record crowds for the past two years.
“Total visits statewide increased in 2021 by more than 427,000, driven by a dramatic rebound of more than 3 million visitors at Niagara Falls State Park compared to 2020, when international border tourism was curtailed due to COVID-19 protocols. More than 9 million visitors went to Niagara Falls State Park last year. State park attendance has been steadily climbing, rising 41% since 2008. In addition to the total attendance, State parks also set a new record for 2021 overnight visitation at campgrounds, with campsite, cabins and cottages booked for more than 787,000 nights,” according to a news item published Feb. 16 by the Watertown Daily Times. “The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, which are visited by 78 million people annually.”
People are less likely to transmit the coronavirus outdoors, so making more use of state parks is a sensible move. We commend the state for its decision to add docks to Horse Island, which will make this site even more valuable.
