Nearly three years ago, federal legislators considered a measure that would help journalists carry out their vital work of keeping citizens informed about what’s occurring in their communities.
The Local Journalism Sustainability Act was introduced into the U.S. House of Representatives in July 2020. If passed into law, it would invest in essential news coverage by providing tax credits to newsrooms. Sadly, the bill died in committee.
The legislation was again introduced into the House in June 2021 as well as the U.S. Senate in July 2021. But it hasn’t budged from its resting place.
So far, lawmakers on Capitol Hill haven’t been able to push this measure through the process. Constituents are the ones who lose out because this impedes their ability to learn how those in Congress are spending their hard-earned money.
Legislators in Albany have now taken up this challenge. They have introduced their own version of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, and hopefully they’ll have more success sending it through for final passage.
The bill provides financial incentives to local news organizations. For each salary of up to $50,000, news outlets would receive a tax credit of 50% of the difference between what they pay in these personnel costs and the payroll tax they send to the state. This would come in the form of a refund check.
It could be up to $25,000 for each journalist who offers local news. There would be a $1 million cap per newsroom. The tax credit would be 50% for the first year and 30% for the next four years.
Several factors have severely drained the revenue streams of newsrooms.
“Advertising traditionally made up 85% of newspaper revenues, most of it in print. Print advertising fell 71% between 2000 and 2012 as advertisers migrated to a digital eco-system controlled by Google through its dominance of online ad sales, brokerage and placement,” according to information from the New York News Publishers Association. “Google attracts viewers to its own website by displaying headlines and sections of news articles produced by news organizations, but those viewers don’t tend to click through to the news organizations’ own websites. As a result, Google earns the ad revenue attracted by publication of news without contributing to the salaries of the professional journalists who gather and report the news. Expenses for paper and delivery have risen dramatically, as much as 25%. In 2017, the Trump administration imposed tariffs of newsprint from Canada, which is the sole source of newsprint used in the eastern half of the [United States]. Although the tariff was overturned, prices remained elevated. Nearly all of the few remaining newsprint mills have switched to manufacturing packaging materials.
“As a result, newspapers are struggling to survive. ‘News deserts,’ areas in which there is little to no local newspaper coverage, have expanded throughout the country. This unsettling phenomenon has been documented in research by the University of North Carolina. New York has one county without any newspaper (Orleans County) and 13 counties with only one newspaper. Although only three daily newspapers in New York state have closed since 2004, a significant number of weekly newspapers have shut down. A number of both daily and weekly newspapers have merged. As a result, between 2004 and 2019, the total number of daily newspapers declined from 62 to 54, and the number of weekly newspapers declined from 439 to 249.”
When people lack access to news that’s essential to understanding how their lives are affected by the public and private institutions, they cannot make informed decisions. Passing the state’s Local Journalism Sustainability Act will help reverse this trend.
We’ve all heard discussions these past few years about the need to preserve democracy. News outlets play a crucial role in this process.
State legislators are expected to finish their work on this legislative session April 1. Call your local assembly members and senators to urge them to support this bill. Societies suffer when they become immersed in ignorance, and this legislation is an excellent tool for ensuring that doesn’t occur.
