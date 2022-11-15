It’s a tragedy that so many people in the north country have no home of their own.
They spend their days wandering around the streets looking for food and a spot to rest their head at night. They’re lucky to find any available space offered by charitable groups. Otherwise, they are at the mercy of weather conditions as they make do wherever they can outside.
For some individuals, homelessness is a result of a behavioral problem they have that makes it difficult for them to maintain a stable job and residence. For others, their socio-economic status keeps them mired in poverty.
This situation was exacerbated when some low-rent motels and apartment buildings closed over the past couple of years in Watertown and surrounding areas. This created a humanitarian crisis that needed to be addressed.
The Jefferson County government and local social service agencies have been meeting regularly since last year to discuss ways to alleviate the problem. Those participating on this steering committee represent the Children’s Home of Jefferson County, Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addiction, the county administration, the county’s Community Services and Social Services departments, North Country Family Health Center, Northern Regional Center for Independent Living, Transitional Living Services of Northern New York, United Way of Northern New York and Watertown Urban Mission.
Dawn M. Cole is president/chief executive officer of the United Way of Northern New York and former executive director of the Watertown Urban Mission. She serves on this steering committee and said its members envision housing security as a ladder: Homelessness is the ground, and permanent/stable housing is the top rung.
“I think that, as simple an analogy as that is, I think it helped us recognize that it was the first rung we lack,” Cole said, according to a story published Sept. 30 by the Watertown Daily Times. “A lot of the programs that are in place now are more second rung, maybe two and a half or three rungs up the ladder. And so what is that first step for folks who are housing insecure or homeless?”
Members of this steering committee realize there is much work on this front to accomplish. But the good news is that some plans have been put into action that should help people who are homeless. A few of these measures will be that first rung for some individuals looking to improve their situation.
The most recent project is a home at 518 Pine St. in Watertown recently renovated to accommodate up to 18 men for durations of six to nine months. This work was undertaken by Transitional Living Services of Northern New York. Maureen P. Cean, the group’s executive director, joined staff members in hosting an open house Thursday.
The facility will be off limits to sex offenders, those convicted of arson and other violent crimes and people who have a history of making methamphetamine. Cean said this fact seemed to reduce some of the concerns expressed by residents to the existence of a homeless center in their neighborhood.
In addition, a facility funded by the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative will bring 60 housing spaces to Jefferson County. It will offer space for 30 homeless individuals with a substance use disorder or mental illness as well as 30 units for seriously low-income people.
There also will be an apartment complex on High Street with 12 units as well as a DSS office providing on-site assistance to DSS clients housed there. And the Salvation Army is partnering with Jefferson County to open a warming center this winter to provide emergency shelter.
In looking at homelessness on a broad scale, this is just the beginning. But these measures are crucial, and we commend all those involved in the effort to reduce homelessness in our communities.
