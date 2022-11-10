For all the talk about elections being a time of transition, it’s interesting to see how much doesn’t change when American voters go to the polls.

In the aftermath of Tuesday’s general election: Elise M. Stefanik and Claudia L. Tenney will return to the U.S. House of Representatives, and Charles E. Schumer will return to the U.S. Senate. Kathleen C. Hochul and Thomas P. DiNapoli will return to their respective positions in Albany, although Hochul this time will serve as an elected governor.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.