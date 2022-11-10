For all the talk about elections being a time of transition, it’s interesting to see how much doesn’t change when American voters go to the polls.
In the aftermath of Tuesday’s general election: Elise M. Stefanik and Claudia L. Tenney will return to the U.S. House of Representatives, and Charles E. Schumer will return to the U.S. Senate. Kathleen C. Hochul and Thomas P. DiNapoli will return to their respective positions in Albany, although Hochul this time will serve as an elected governor.
Continuity certainly has its good points. People take comfort in knowing that those chosen to represent them in public office understand their duties and have demonstrated competence in carrying them out. Seeing them extend their terms provides a sense of stability.
However, there’s something else that often doesn’t change following elections: the rancor that many Americans feel toward one another. Some will savor the victories of those individuals they supported with a strong hint of vengeance. Others will wallow in their grievances as they contemplate life after the losses of their preferred candidates.
Unfortunately, this won’t do much to heal the wounds we have inflicted upon ourselves and each other. The divisions that we’ve created have become a major source of concern.
It’s one thing to live in a culture that tolerates — no matter how uncomfortably — profound disagreements and another to willingly help dissolve the fabric that holds our society together. We cannot persist in tearing our nation apart and expect to retain the numerous liberties we now enjoy.
So it would be a step forward if this election saw at least one change, that being in how we treat each other. Our government works best when it strives to improve life for everyone, not pander to the emotions of a select few.
If you spend a good deal of time pointing fingers at those on the “other side” but can’t bring yourself to call out the flaws within your “tribe,” you’re part of the problem. We need to reject destructive policies, demeaning behavior and misinformation — wherever they come from.
Our motive for holding people accountable must be to help society progress, not because it makes us feel morally superior. That’s an empty gesture sure to produce few constructive results.
On every level of government, public officials need to address the interests of all constituents. Using resources to score partisan points does not uphold the high standards of public service.
Republicans may once again become the majority party in the U.S. House of Representatives and possibly the Senate. Some of them have indicated they’ll try to settle grievances and make the Democrats pay.
This would be a horrendous mistake and a waste of time. Democrats did this to some extent when they took control of Capitol Hill, and it accomplished little.
There are many problems that must be resolved, and members of Congress can only get this done by governing together. This doesn’t mean they must pretend there are no disagreements. It means they have to look beyond such disputes to recognize what should get done and how to best achieve their common goals.
In Albany, Democrats can no longer pretend that Republicans don’t exist. They represent communities many Democrats know little about. To continue ignoring the concerns of people from rural areas of the state is a recipe for disaster.
We’ve arrived at a crossroads in our history, and it would be irresponsible to maintain the status quo when it comes to our political discourse. Exploiting divisions with the intent of changing society has proved catastrophic. If we want transformations that truly mean something, let’s start with ourselves.
