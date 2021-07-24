Watertown Mayor Jeffrey Smith tipped his hand this week when discussing his method of reaching consensus on the City Council.
He called council members last month to ask what they thought of a proposal to give $445,000 to Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown, according to a story published Tuesday by the Watertown Daily Times. The organization is expanding its Gotham Street facility by four beds (a $2.37 million project), and it wants to use this money to enhance its ventilation system. This would reduce the likelihood of spreading the novel coronavirus through the building and infecting patients.
The money would come from the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, part of the more than $22 million the city received through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 passed by Congress earlier this year. The proposal offered by Hospice of Jefferson County is an example of what federal legislators had in mind when they approved this funding.
But council members Lisa Ruggiero and Leonard Spaziani criticized Smith on Monday for not being entirely forthcoming with them about the idea. They said he didn’t provide some documentation from Hospice of Jefferson County officials about their project and how it qualified for the money.
Smith discussed the Hospice of Jefferson County request with each of the council members by phone in June, conducting an informal poll. He then told City Manager Kenneth A. Mix that four of them opposed the idea of funding the organization’s project.
Kristin O’Neill, counsel for the state Committee on Open Government, told the Watertown Daily Times that Smith violated the state Open Meetings Law. The statute mandates that discussions of public business conducted by at least a quorum of a public body must be done in an open session of a formal meeting.
“Aha!” declared Smith. He said no such violation of the Open Meetings Law took place.
Smith explained that he spoke with each council member individually, not as a group. So there was not a collective conversation about this plan.
In offering this rationale, Smith admitting that he knew exactly how to get around the Open Meetings Law and intended to do so in this instance. So while he may not have broken the letter of the statute, he definitely breached the spirit of it.
Public business must be hashed out in public by public officials. The first time that Hospice of Jefferson County’s proposal was brought up in an open meeting was on Monday.
But Smith and former Mayor T. Urling Walker met with representatives of Hospice of Jefferson County in May to discuss their proposal. Why didn’t Smith initiate a discussion about this plan during an open session of the council at any point over the last two months?
Ruggiero and Spaziani said Smith withheld important information about the project. Councilwoman Sarah Compo Pierce said she felt rushed in needing to make a decision about the plan Monday.
This is why the state has the Open Meetings Law. It compels public bodies to disclose what they intend to discuss at upcoming sessions.
The process allows interested parties to attend and provide input on these issues. It’s critical that public bodies adhere to this practice when it comes to self-government.
However, Smith doesn’t want to concern himself or the council with transparency. He believes he alone should decide how the city will operate. He’ll give council members just enough information to try to persuade them that he’s right and attempt to push through a contrived vote.
Smith is wrong here, and his approach is corrosive to good governance. Residents must remind him of the proper way to conduct public business.
