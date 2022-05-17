A upstart commercial enterprise looks like it has found a way to turn a profit in conducting its business while also benefiting the environment.
Bluesource Sustainable Forestry Co. is a $500 million joint venture between Bluesource LLC and the investment firm of Oak Hill Advisors. The new firm was launched in October.
The company purchased about 30,000 acres on Tug Hill in Lewis County for $8.75 million from Corigan TLP LLC and about 20,000 acres in Lewis, Herkimer and Oneida counties within the Adirondack Park’s blue line previously managed by The Forestland Group LLC. The latter properties were sold by the Heartland Forestry Fund IV for an undisclosed sum. The more than 50,000 acres of land are now collectively known as the Empire Riverlands Property.
Bluesource Sustainable Forestry Co. has every intention of harvesting this area for timber. But it will prioritize sustainable forestry management, which will ensure that the lands it owns continue to nurture the environment.
“We’re planning to have an active working forest here but with selective, sustainable forest management,” Cakey Worthington, director of forestry operations for the firm, said in a story published May 2 by the Watertown Daily Times. “For us, that means prioritizing continued forest growth for the purposes of forest [carbon] offsetting along with light harvesting, targeting forest health and stand improvement.
“Bluesource as a whole has been an industry leader in the carbon space,” she added. “I think [the company] has done a great job proving it works and it works well — from a carbon offset development standpoint — with many of our clients in the past, and now we’re hoping as land owners to prove it on the operational side, too.”
Bluesource has developed effective methods of managing forests in a way that spurs ongoing growth.
“To do this, Bluesource has a data and technology-based model it has honed over the past 10 years. The company uses the model throughout North America on the 3 million acres of forest it manages for various public and private clients in 80 carbon-trapping forest projects,” the article reported. “Ms. Worthington said that all forest management companies monitor the accumulated growth of all of the trees in a forest every year and harvest, on average, trees that equal 100% of that growth. Bluesource will be cutting trees that equal an average of 10% to 20% of a year’s new growth, and the trees it cuts will not be those that trap, or sequester, the most carbon — which are in most cases old growth trees. Trees take in carbon dioxide in the air around them, ‘breathing’ out the oxygen and storing the carbon in all of its parts from roots to leaves. That ability makes it possible for the rest of the harvest to come from ‘letting the forest be a forest’ by monitoring how much carbon the living trees capture and turning it into revenue through the sale of ‘carbon credits.’ … The property will be enrolled in the American Carbon Registry — the first private carbon registry in the world created in 1996 — which involves a number of rules and sets of guidance about how to manage, measure, track and calculate the carbon stores.”
The Forest Stewardship Council, an organization that promotes “environmentally appropriate, socially beneficial and economically viable management of the world’s forests,” according to its website, will monitor operations within the Empire Riverlands Property. Logging will be overseen by LandVest in Lowville.
Sustainable forestry is an effective method of harvesting timber that bodes well for our future. We must do more to address the challenges we’re confronting from climate change. Bluesource Sustainable Forestry Co. is setting a good example of responsible operations that helps both the economy and the environment.
