Directly and indirectly, Fort Drum’s presence in the north country contributes nearly $2 billion annually to the local economy.
The U.S. Army post nestled in between Black River, Calcium, Deferiet, Evans Mills and Philadelphia is the largest single-site employer in the state. To suggest that its effect on this region is massive would be an understatement.
It’s easy to take Fort Drum’s benefits for granted. Since 1992, the 10th Mountain Division assigned to the post has been the Army’s most deployed unit. The division is obviously essential to the military’s objective of ensuring our nation’s security, so the Pentagon has no designs on disbanding it.
However, the unit may be trimmed — or worse, sent to another post. This would devastate Northern New York by weakening its financial foundation.
Maintaining a military post in a certain community requires people who are vigilant about promoting its value to the region and vice versa. Since the 10th Mountain Division was reactivated by the Army in 1985 and assigned to Fort Drum, residents have made significant efforts to raise awareness of how we benefit from it being here and any concerns about its mission being diminished.
The Fort Drum Steering Council formed at that time to help members of the 10th Mountain Division acclimate to their new surroundings. The council drew representatives from Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties; it served as go-between for Fort Drum and adjacent communities.
According to its stated purpose, the council disbanded in 1990. It performed an exceptional job in helping to integrate the soldiers into Northern New York.
A new organization was needed to carry on the council’s important work. Out of this grew the Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization. Eventually adopting the name of Advocate Drum, the group has spent more than 30 years working on behalf of the post and bridging any gaps between the 10th Mountain Division and local communities.
As long as Advocate Drum was properly funded, it could accomplish its goals. But New York opted to stop funding the organization in 2018, severely hampering its ability to live up to its mission.
“The first line of defense in keeping Fort Drum strong in the north country and making its relevance known here and beyond has been hobbled the past five years. The elimination of state funding for Advocate Drum means it’s not firing on all cylinders, jeopardizing what many view in some ways as the insurance policy for the north country’s economy,” according to a story published March 11 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Advocate Drum protects and enhances Fort Drum’s military value while sustaining and leveraging its economic and cultural significance. In 2018, New York cut Military Base Retention funds for six communities, including funding that went to sustain Advocate Drum, which was awarded between $200,000 and $300,000 every other year. Advocate Drum is also funded by Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and by individual and corporate membership fees. Membership dues are budgeted at $74,000, with $101,000 in total support from the three counties. Jefferson and Lewis Counties each contribute $50,000 and St. Lawrence County contributes $1,000.”
Last year on this page, we urged state officials to restore funding for Advocate Drum. Sadly, this need has gone unresolved.
Reducing personnel at Fort Drum or reassigning the 10th Mountain Division would hit the north country economy with full force. State leaders in Albany need to wake up to this threat and find the dollars to keep Advocate Drum strong.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.