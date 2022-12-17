Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands.