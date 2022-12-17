On Nov. 19, law enforcement agents foiled a plot in New York City to engage in violence against Jewish people.
Authorities arrested two men that day at Pennsylvania Station. Police confiscated a large hunting knife and an illegal firearm with a 30-round magazine, according to a story published Nov. 19 by The New York Times. Officials described this as a “developing threat to the Jewish community.”
We’re pleased that authorities were able to detect the plot and make arrests before anyone was hurt. Law enforcement agents from the New York City Police Department and FBI are to be commended for preventing a tragedy.
But it’s heartbreaking that anti-semitism continues to motivate people toward violence. As Jews around the world will begin celebrating Hanukkah at sundown Sunday, this is an appropriate time to reflect on the threats that many of them still face.
Hanukkah commemorates a pivotal moment in the history of members of the Jewish faith. They confronted the loss of their religious heritage. But they rejected this fate and kept their culture alive.
Jews living in the second century BCE watched their faith become marginalized as they were forced to live under the rule of the Syrian-Greek Seleucid Empire.
In 167 BCE, their temple was dedicated to the Greek god Zeus on the order of Antiochus IV Epiphanes. He also banned circumcision and permitted pigs to be sacrificed in the Jewish temple.
Faithful Jews witnessed the practice of their religion be prohibited. They had to accept the Hellenistic lifestyle to survive, and a growing number of them had begun to abandon the traditions of their forefathers.
Judaism was being pushed to brink of extinction through assimilation. Jews began resisting, and a revolt ensued.
Mattathias, a high priest, killed a Greek soldier who ordered him and other Jews to worship idols and eat the flesh of pigs. Mattathias also killed a villager who stepped forward to perform the acts that the high priest had refused to do.
His five sons — Eleazar, Jochanan, Jonathan, Judah and Simeon — joined other villagers in killing the remaining Greek soldiers. Mattathias and his sons then went into hiding to build support and strike when the moment presented itself.
The seeds of dissention had been planted. The Maccabean Revolt lasted for several years, with the Jews eventually overthrowing the Seleucid Empire.
They decided to cleanse their temple and start anew. Tradition holds that there only was enough oil to burn a menorah for one day, which would have violated the requirements of the Talmud.
But the oil miraculously lasted for eight days, according to the story. The temple was rededicated, and Judaism survived another attempt to destroy it.
For Jews around the world, Hanukkah is a time to recall this moment and celebrate their renewed life as a community of faith. While traditionally considered a minor holiday for Jews, it has enjoyed widespread popularity in modern times. Its most cherished symbol is the eight-candled menorah, with one candle lit each day of the event.
In an age where every other holiday seems dwarfed by Christmas, Hanukkah is a reminder of Judaism’s importance in human history. It spawned two other great world religions, Christianity and Islam, and remains an integral part of life for countless people across the globe.
Let’s work toward experiencing a new Hanukkah miracle: love instead of hatred and joy in lieu of bitterness. Imagine the world we could create if we focused more on these aspects of our shared religious history.
Reflecting the determination of the Jewish people to survive and prosper, Hanukkah continues to inspire countless individuals. May those who take comfort in its message enjoy the blessings this celebration offers.
We wish all members of the Jewish community a Happy Hanukkah!
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.