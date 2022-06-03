In launching this initiative more than 10 years ago, organizers of the Back the Pack program in Massena knew there was a need for this service.
Back the Pack provides students at elementary schools in Massena with food for the weekend. It caters to children in kindergarten through sixth grade at Jefferson, Madison, Nightengale and Trinity Catholic.
Volunteers place nutritious food into Ziplock bags and give them to these schools. Counselors are able to identify which students need assistance, and teachers place the bags in the children’s backpacks on Fridays once parents give their permission.
Items include breakfast bars, cereals, fruit cups, fruit punch, raisins and sandwich crackers. The program relies on donations and fundraisers.
Julianne C. Paquin, who chairs the program, said volunteers gave out about 4,200 packs when it began in the 2011-2012 school year. The following year, more than 9,000 packs were delivered. This year, the program is on track to hand out more than 11,600 packs, Paquin said.
But the rate of inflation that has plagued Americans across the country has resulted in much higher expenses for Back the Pack. Unfortunately, organizers have announced they’ll close the program down at the end of this school year.
“What brought it about was a number of things,” Paquin said, according to a story published Monday by the Watertown Daily Times. “No. 1, the cost of food is prohibitive. What used to cost me around $25,000 cost me almost $60,000 for four orders this year. It’s only going to continue to go up.”
Paquin estimated that Back the Pack would need to raise at least $70,000 next year to keep going. The prospects of a small organization like this bringing in that much money are remote, she said.
In assessing the program over the past decade, Paquin praised community members for their ongoing support.
“Our donors have been absolutely wonderful. I’ve got some donors who every month for years have sent us checks,” Paquin said. “I had a woman this year who called, and we went to see her and she gave us a check for $10,000. She didn’t want anyone to know her name or anything, but she said she wanted to do this. She donated to us twice each year for a number of years. So I have wonderful people who donate every single year. We send our fundraising letters, and they respond immediately. Our civic groups have been wonderful. Our veterans groups have been wonderful. So have people in general.”
Those behind Back the Pack and the program’s many supporters should be proud of the incredible work accomplished by this group. Paquin believes the organization has handed out more than 150,000 packs of food. It now serves 335 children every week, she said.
Hunger throughout the nation is a grave problem.
“According to the latest estimates, as many as 13 million children in the United States live in ‘food insecure’ homes,” information on the website for the group No Kid Hungry reported. “That phrase may sound mild, but it means that those households don’t have enough food for every family member to lead a healthy life. The number of children living with hunger had fallen steadily over the past decade, but the coronavirus pandemic dealt a terrible blow to our progress as a nation — one that No Kid Hungry and other organizations will work to reverse during the long recovery ahead.”
We commend everyone who volunteered for and donated to Back the Pack since its founding. Hopefully, a similar program will be launched in the near future to ensure this vital work continues.
