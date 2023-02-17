Like many others across the state, Massena Central School District has often found it difficult to provide food for its poorer students.

In previous years, the district has looked into taking part in a federal program called Community Eligibility Provision. It allows low-income districts to offer free meals for all their students. Massena would need to meet specific household income criteria to participate.

