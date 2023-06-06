An innovative program at a school district in Hermon gives students an excellent lesson in agriculture as well as provides them an essential source of food.
Edwards-Knox Central School District operates a farm-to-table program. It teaches students how to grow romaine lettuce with the hydroponic process. The lettuce is then served each week as part of student meals.
Through hydroponic growing, people can raise vegetables without soil. This allows them to grow the plants indoors all year.
A news item published May 28 by the Watertown Daily Times reported that the system used at Edwards-Knox Central School District produces about 27 heads of romaine lettuce each week. The students employ a vertical method for growing the lettuce. It takes just six weeks from the time the students plant the seeds to when they harvest the lettuce.
The farm-to-table program is led by Michael Gault, the district’s 7-12 agriculture and technology teacher. He has been a faculty member at Edwards-Knox for more than three decades.
“The kids feel great about giving food to the food chain right here at E-K,” Gault said, according to the news item. “As soon as we harvest the lettuce, we are putting seedlings into the columns to get the next batch growing. … The taste of the lettuce is really good. … It is some of the best lettuce that I’ve ever tried, and the kids agree!”
This project gives students the hands-on experience they need to understand a specific system for producing food.
“All E-K students are introduced to agriculture as early as seventh grade, in classes taught by Gault,” the news item reported. “During high school, students can enroll in elective courses that delve further into agriculture and technology. Gault has also been the advisor for FFA Club, an agriculture education-based youth organization, almost his entire time as a teacher in the district. One of the FFA Club’s largest events held each spring is a petting zoo for the whole school to enjoy. Students in all grade levels get to see everything from bearded dragons to chickens. Local farmers also volunteer to bring some of their equipment to the school to give students a glimpse into what it takes to run a farm. Gault, who is slated to retire at the end of the current school year, hopes students remain engaged with agriculture for many years to come.”
Edward-Knox senior Beau Bidwell has deepened his interest in agriculture through the district’s farm-to-table program.
“Bidwell, who is expected to attend SUNY Morrisville in the fall to study horticulture, took over managing the vertical hydroponic system for the second half of the school year after seventh-graders got it going in September,” according to the news item. “His work often includes planting the seeds, monitoring pH levels, placing the plants under light, covering them with plastic and cycling the plants to ensure the cafeteria has a steady supply of lettuce. … Gault said Bidwell has shown initiative to try new things and teach himself a lot of the skills needed to successfully grow plants.”
This program epitomizes education at its finest. We encourage other districts to adopt similar programs to give students the skills they require to succeed in their future endeavors.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.