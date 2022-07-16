Members of the Watertown City Council are again discussing the possibility of spending several million dollars on a project to replace one of the community’s three swimming pools at a time when drinking water is not in compliance with Environmental Protection Agency standards.
In 2019, the city replaced the pool and bathhouse at Thompson Park for $3.1 million. Now, three members of the council have said they want to replace the William J. Flynn pool and bathhouse on the city’s north side for $4.13 million.
Moving forward with the Thompson Park pool project became a contentious issue after it closed in 2013. The costs continued to increase, and critics questioned how the city could afford it.
This was particularly relevant since Watertown’s hydroelectric contract with National Grid would expire before the end of the decade. The deal provides the city with at least $4 million in revenue from the power company.
The final year that National Grid will be on the hook to buy excess electricity from the city’s hydro plant will be 2029. Officials have been looking at ways to brace for this loss of revenue in the near future.
This latest proposal comes at a time when the city needs to install a new filtration system at its Huntington Street water plant.
Watertown must comply with an EPA consent order to ensure two disinfectants, total trihalomethanes and haloacetic acids, no longer exceed acceptable levels. The city applied for a U.S. Department of Defense grant to help pay for the $3 million system to correct the problem with the contaminants and will learn later this year if it will receive any funds.
The city cannot assume that it will receive a grant merely because it has submitted an application. The safety of the city’s drinking water has never received the attention the council has given to swimming pools.
Clean drinking water is critical for all residents, and it deserves public attention. The City Council must decide what is more important: safe drinking water or replacing another public pool.
A problem with the Thompson Park pool project was that supporters failed to provide concrete evidence that residents wanted the plan to proceed. Council members who favored it offered anecdotes about what they were hearing as they ran for their seats.
Such stories certainly have merit. It’s good to know what those seeking public office are hearing from residents on the campaign trail.
But these anecdotes aren’t a good substitute for hard data that indicate what most people in the city want. If Watertown is going to take on another expensive project to replace one of its pools, we should have a clear idea of what the taxpayers here think of this plan.
In properly framing this proposal, residents need to consider some specific issues:
■ How will the city pay for the new pool and bathhouse? Will it be primarily done through bonding, or will the council use some money from its fund balance to finance the project?
■ What other spending items need to be prioritized over the next few years? How does it fit into the city’s master plan?
■ Do residents believe it’s necessary for the city to maintain three swimming pools? Can Watertown do just as well with only two pools?
■ Is there a way to provide public transportation from north side of the city to either Thompson Park or the Steve D. Alteri Municipal Swimming Pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds if the Flynn does not reopen?
■ What will be the estimated annual costs of maintaining three pools rather than two? What repair projects will need to be undertaken at each pool, and how much will these be?
■ Where will the city get the money to keep all three pools operating? Will taxes need to be raised? Are these expenses worth taking on given the short time the pools are open every summer?
■ Will the city experience more problems hiring lifeguards as it has in previous years? Is this going to require increasing the wages even more to ensure enough personnel for the entire season?
The City Council should consider placing a referendum on the ballot for an upcoming election to get a sense of what residents want. Or it may employ a polling company to conduct surveys on how people feel about all this.
The city also should carry out an extended campaign to seek feedback on any plan it proposes. Public participation is important and necessary when considering quality-of-life projects.
However the city obtains it, this kind of information is vital. We’re not suggesting the city needs to scrap the plan for a new pool at this point.
But we need to know what city dwellers want before we break ground on it. In the meantime, the City Council should focus on real problems such as the safety of our drinking water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.