The strength of any community is its residents and the efforts they make to improve life for themselves and others.
Lowville lost one of its pillars last week with the death of Daniel N. Taylor. Having battled cancer for several years, he died Oct. 18 at the age of 64.
Taylor served as chief executive officer of the Lowville Food Pantry for 15 years. He resigned from his position in August due this his declining health.
People who knew and worked with Taylor over the years described him as someone focused on the food pantry’s mission as well as an individual who possessed the skills to carry out this work. Many of the volunteers who help the program fulfill its objectives believe Taylor set an excellent example for them.
“My wife, Elizabeth, and I are deeply saddened by the loss of Dan,” food pantry board member Thomas Spaulding said, according to a story published Saturday by the Watertown Daily Times. “We worked very closely with Dan throughout the years helping feed needy families through our annual Feed the Community Dinners. We also worked very closely with Dan on helping make sure he could perform his duties as executive director at the food pantry ranging from grants through the Lowville Lions to State Farm, plus other forms of fundraising. The community has lost an outstanding person. Whatever time I have left here in this world, I will use Dan as my inspiration to keep his memory and his vision of helping [to make] the community a better place to live going strong. RIP, my friend.”
Food pantry volunteer Linda O’Leary worked with Taylor for 11 years. She said he was “proficient, conscientious, meticulous” in his approach.
“He was good about outreach,” O’Leary said. “We went to Osceola, Lyons Falls. He was forward thinking. He saw what the food pantry could be and was always concerned about the community.”
Lewis County Legislator Richard Chartrand, R-Lovwille, also paid tribute to Taylor.
“Dan worked hard for the people of this community,” Chartrand said. “His efforts at the food pantry were truly transformative. He will be sorely missed by the Lowville community.”
The food pantry CEO is a volunteer position. A Watertown Daily Times article published Aug. 16 quoted Taylor as saying that the payment for doing this job is “joy in knowing you are helping the community.”
“Under his direction, the pantry grew and moved to the Farmer Coop location on Forest Avenue and finally to its new location, 5502 Trinity Ave., ‘sold’ to the organization by QubicaAMF Worldwide LLC for $1 in 2016. In October 2021, community members gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the pantry’s new expansion, a two-story, 3,600-square-foot red steel pantry building,” according to the Aug. 16 story. “[T]he CEO handles the day-to-day operations of the pantry, which is open Monday through Friday and has emergency services 24 hours, seven days a week. Duties include ordering food from the Food Pantry of Central New York, reporting to agencies that oversee the organization, training volunteers and overseeing all the pantry’s programs: Santa for Seniors, food giveaways, Food Sense, Christmas Sharing and the summer backpack program.”
Food pantry board members are still reviewing candidates to fill the CEO’s position. Resumes may be sent to Judy Karelus in care of the Lowville Food Pantry, 5502 Trinity Ave., Lowville, NY 13367.
The food pantry’s volunteers have pledged to keep Taylor’s legacy of dedicated service going. He helped numerous people secure food for their households, which will stand as a testament to the commitment to reducing hunger that he embodied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.