The potential for significant traffic jams throughout Watertown seemed a certainty during the summer months.
Work was scheduled to be done on three bridges: the ones at Mill Street and Pearl Street, both of which span the Black River, and the Arsenal Street bridge. With tie-ups in three separate directions, the simultaneous projects threatened to congest motorists while traveling downtown.
The steel structure along the north span of the Mill Street bridge had to be repainted. And crews needed to remove and replace the concrete slab across the north span of the Pearl Street bridge. Watertown received more than $1.7 million in state funding from the BRIDGE NY program for the two projects.
Work on the Arsenal Street bridge, however, was a tad more complicated: It had to be replaced. This project was estimated at $8.3 million.
Officials with the state Department of Transportation “determined the bridge project is needed because the Arsenal Street bridge is ‘deficient’ in several areas, including the surface and bridge deck, joints, bearings, paint, pedestals, sidewalks and piers,” according to a story published Aug. 18, 2018, by the Watertown Daily Times. “The federal government will pay 80 percent of the project’s cost, with the remaining amount coming from the state. Once completed, the bridge should last 75 years. The bridge carries 22,375 vehicles a day. It also carries Arsenal Street over Sand and Exchange streets and a CSX spur line.”
But despite the likelihood of bottlenecks at critical areas downtown during construction on these three bridges, traffic has flowed incredibly well. Planning for how to manage the movement of vehicles along Arsenal Street was particularly well coordinated.
A temporary four-lane structure was put in place for use as a detour for Arsenal Street while the old bridge was torn down and a new one erected. This has kept traffic flowing smoothly since this part of the project began a few months ago.
It’s been necessary to reduce traffic along Mill and Pearl streets to a single lane at times to allow these projects to advance; this means that cars traveling in one direction have had to be stopped for a short period so vehicles going in the other direction can proceed. And traffic has recently been cut to one lane in each direction for a good portion of the day on Arsenal Street.
But effective planning has kept inconveniences to a minimum at all three spots. We commend city and state officials for finding a way to carry on all this work at once without causing severe headaches.
Work on the bridges on Mill and Pearl streets is expected to be done sometime in the fall, and the Arsenal Street bridge project should be completed before the end of the year. We’ll obviously be pleased when everything is finished, but it’s good that major traffic problems have largely been avoided.
