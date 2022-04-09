Accessing good health care services in rural parts of the state is challenging for many people.
But officials at Carthage Area Hospital found a way to eliminate one obstacle. Their mobile clinic will bring primary and preventive treatment to different communities so individuals can make use of it at more convenient times and locations.
“We at the hospital have always kind of looked at, ‘How do we reach these rural communities or have the ability to deliver care?’ And although we’ve had the idea and that concept and talked about being able to deliver it with a mobile clinic for a while, through the opportunity that we received through these grant funds, we’re actually able to have this come to fruition,” Mark L. DeCilles, administrator of Outpatient Clinics & Business Development for the hospital who has served as project manager for the mobile unit, said in an article published March 31 by the Watertown Daily Times. “It’s a great way to deliver health care services and bring this care closer to communities that need it.”
Services offered through the mobile clinic will be rolled out in stages.
“The mobile clinic allows the hospital to reach patients who would otherwise not be able to receive care as readily as those in more populated areas and will provide everything from vaccinations to well visits as well as important screenings. The mobile clinic was made possible by two grants: a Health Resources and Services Administration Grant totaling $297,174 and another from the North Country Initiative through the 2022 Promising Practices Fund for $30,500,” according to the story. “The vehicle is expected to arrive in June or July. The initial rollout of the mobile clinic will focus on vaccine education including COVID-19, flu, HPV and other available vaccinations. As this is grant-funded, the clinic is restricted to vaccine education until July 31. Beginning Aug. 1, the clinic will transition to providing health care services, in addition to ongoing vaccination education and promotion. The mobile clinic will be staffed by a nurse practitioner or a physician assistant, and a licensed practical nurse, initially two to three days a week. Since ease of access is the goal, the clinic will be opened up for walk-ins as well as scheduled appointments. A master schedule will be created for the mobile clinic, listing service locations across the tri-county area. This will include opportunities for pre-scheduled and walk-in appointments. Once finalized, the official schedule will be published on the hospital’s website and updated as changes or additional days are scheduled.”
This is a wonderful idea that will make receiving medical care easier on patients. We commend representatives of Carthage Area Hospital for investing their time and financial resources into realizing their goal.
“If you look at a lot of the communities, especially in the rural areas, transportation is a huge issue, and being able to make medical appointments or being able to get the education and the knowledge that people need to live healthy lives is a challenge in the area,” DeCilles said in the article. “As we’ve seen through the past few years, access to health care has been getting a little bit limited as urgent cares and these smaller, private practices continue to close in the rural areas, which then limits the access to care for those people.”
The mobile clinic will fill in these gaps where they exist. Other health care facilities are encouraged to replicate this idea if possible.
