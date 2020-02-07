Life proved very difficult for Izzy Demsky while growing up in Central New York.
His parents, Bryna and Herschel, were Jewish immigrants from Russia. They settled in Amsterdam and raised Izzy and his six sisters. Herschel bought and sold small items, and Izzy picked up odd jobs wherever he could to help out his family.
The Great Depression struck the nation when Izzy was 12 years old, plunging his community into further poverty. The daily struggle to make ends meet would follow Izzy into adulthood.
Despite the hardships he endured, Izzy held on to his dream of becoming an actor. He took roles in plays here and there. And while working as a stagehand and periodically performing at the Tamarack Playhouse in Lake Pleasant, he transformed himself.
Izzy Demsky changed his name Kirk Douglas. He became one of the most well-known and highly respected actors ever. He joined the pantheon of matinee idols during the Golden Age of Hollywood.
Many people throughout the nation mourned Wednesday when news broke that Mr. Douglas died at the age of 103. He is survived by his wife, Anne; his sons Joel, Michael and Peter; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his son Eric in 2004.
He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
The typical story for American celebrities is for them to find success and never look back. However, Mr. Douglas did look back — not with regret and self-doubt but with compassion. He never forgot who Izzy Demsky was, where he came from or the trials he faced just to survive.
His empathy benefited numerous charitable organizations over the years. He and his wife were known as true humanitarians, giving generous financial donations to causes close to their hearts.
High on the list of Mr. Douglas’s priorities was his alma mater, St. Lawrence University in Canton. He enrolled there in 1935 and graduated in 1939 with an English degree.
He was an excellent wrestler and earned an athletic scholarship to pay part of his tuition. He was the first person of Jewish ancestry to be elected as president of the student government. And he performed in plays on campus and in the area.
Mr. Douglas worked hard to pay off the remainder of his school expenses. His memories of impoverishment led him to endow a program at SLU in 1999 to help students in similar circumstances.
The Kirk Douglas Scholarship provides a loan-free financial aid package to two incoming freshmen each year. It covers full tuition, room, board and students fees for Douglas Scholars all four year they attend the school. The program also offers a paid experiential learning experience for at least one summer through a summerlong community service project, paid summer research fellowship, paid summer internship or off-campus travel stipends to boost experiential learning.
Through the Douglas Foundation, Anne and Kirk Douglas established the scholarship with a $1 million donation to SLU. They followed this up in 2012 with a $5 million gift to expand the program. And in 2016, they contributed another $1 million for the scholarship.
They also gave $1 million to the school that year for the improvement, repair, maintenance and operation of Kirk Douglas Hall. The school named its new residence hall, a 155-bed facility, in Mr. Douglas’s honor in 2014.
Mr. Douglas realized the tremendous value of his education at SLU, and he wanted to ensure future students also had this opportunity. This demonstrates the heart of a Laurentian: Take advantage of what SLU has to offer, and share the rewards it brings in life so others can do the same.
