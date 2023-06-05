Veterans organizations provide a valuable service by helping those who have defended our freedoms.
Many of these groups are assisted by auxiliaries, whose members often work behind the scenes to enhance what they provide. The individuals who give their time and talents deserve our gratitude for their commitment.
Linda Luchsinger is one such woman. She is a life member of the Harland J. Hennessey Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5538 Auxiliary in Boonville, having served for two terms as its president as well as its treasurer. She now serves as a trustee for the auxiliary.
But the past few months have been very difficult for Luchsinger, and her fellow auxiliary members want to help. She is recuperating from a hemorrhagic stroke she experienced in October.
And sadly, she suffered a serious loss a few months later. Thomas, her husband of 40 years, died Jan. 9.
To help Luchsinger with the medical bills that have accumulated, the auxiliary will offer a spaghetti dinner Saturday as a benefit. The event also will feature a 50/50 giveaway and chance auction.
The eat-in or takeout dinner will be available from 4 to 7 p.m. at the post, 108 Park Ave. in Boonville. The cost for dinners is $10 for adults and $5 for children. The auction will start at 1 p.m., and the giveaway will be drawn at 6 p.m.
People who wish to donate auction items should call 315-942-4663 or 315-520-0907. Earmarked for Luchsinger’s benefit, donations also may be dropped off at the VFW Post during regular business hours, from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday or from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Luchsinger has devoted much of her life to helping veterans as a member of the auxiliary. We commend the group for supporting her during this time and encourage residents to participate in this benefit.
